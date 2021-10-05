NORTHFIELD — There will be no Darn Tough sock sale for the second year in a row.
The company did not respond to a request for comment, but according to published reports, the Northfield sock maker will not host its sock sale this fall, again citing coronavirus concerns that canceled last year's sale.
The event typically takes place over two weekends and has been going on for 40 years. It draws a large crowd of people from all over the country.
