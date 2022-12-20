MONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Public Safety Authority’s annual meeting — perhaps its last — didn’t go according to script, but the only member of the public who attended the virtual session argued it was “par for the course” before threatening a lawsuit.
It is not clear whether Stephen Whitaker will follow through with his threat.
The authority’s board barely managed a quorum, agreed not to tackle any of the meatier issues on Monday night’s agenda because two of its six members were missing, and continued to struggle with conflicts — internal and external.
It occurred days after the Montpelier City Council agreed to ask Capital City voters to withdraw from the authority they have consistently and overwhelmingly supported for the past eight years.
Unless minds were changed in the last week, the Barre City Council did the same at its Tuesday night meeting.
The inter-municipal authority that was created by voters in Barre and Montpelier in 2014 may have no members left after the polls close on Town Meeting Day in March.
Some members of the authority’s board, including Chair Dona Bate, say they believe the organization created to take a regional look at public safety — from police and fire to ambulance and emergency dispatch — has done as much as it can, given the politics surrounding those services.
The board’s initial focus was on dispatch — in part because the current system isn’t working well and in part because it was viewed as a much easier conversation than merging police or fire and ambulance departments.
While voters supported the initiative, city officials didn’t demonstrate that level of buy-in, forcing a question the board broached earlier this month and was scheduled to revisit Monday night.
Those who were in attendance agreed taking up a resolution involving “dissolution” of the public safety authority should wait for a better-attended meeting. The same was true of a pending request by officials from Barre and Montpelier to use $25,000 in voter-approved funding for the authority to finance an “impact analysis and operational assessment” of their separate dispatch centers. The study is aimed at assessing the capacity for providing dispatch services to municipal departments who currently rely on the state for emergency communications.
Both of those decisions will wait until the board’s next meeting on Jan. 12. That freed up time for Bate to spar with Whitaker and, occasionally, fellow board member Kim Cheney. It also allowed Whitaker to threaten a lawsuit before board member Doug Hoyt, whose belated arrival created a quorum.
Among Whitaker’s complaints was that the agenda for the meeting indicated it would be held on “Thursday, Dec. 19.” The date was right, but the day wasn’t, though board meetings are typically held on Thursdays.
“You do not have the floor,” Bate told Whitaker as he complained about what most agreed was an isolated, inadvertent error.
“And you do not have a meeting,” Whitaker quipped.
Board members disagreed. They acknowledged Whitaker’s complaint, but unanimously agreed it didn’t threaten the legitimacy of the meeting. Cheney joined the majority but noted he did so in order to preserve his right to offer a motion to reconsider if it were determined the complaint was justified.
Whitaker kept talking while Bate struggled to mute him.
“I can’t even find you to turn you off,” she told Whitaker.
“You turn me off all the time,” he replied. “No problem.”
Bate then quibbled with Cheney about the minutes of the board’s Dec. 8 meeting, and his request they reflect a reference to his response to her month-old public records request relating to some of his email correspondence.
It devolved from there, with Whitaker repeatedly asking to speak and being shut down by Bate before she gave him the floor.
Whitaker used it to complain he was denied a right to comment on the authority’s budget two meetings ago and Bate, neglected to open a public hearing on a budget that remains in limbo.
“You have not had a public hearing on this budget,” he told Bate. “It’s just par for the course of mangling this whole process.”
That’s when Whitaker suggested the authority budget legal fees because he planned to sue Bate and the organization. He asked who to serve a lawsuit if it manifested.
“Serve it to the chair,” Bate said of the threatened lawsuit.
The brief but contentious meeting, during which very little actually got done, ended with a little holiday cheer courtesy of Hoyt, who wished everyone a happy one before adjourning.
