MONTPELIER — How much is an open question, but the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority appears poised to renew a request for funding from Barre and Montpelier after opting not to a year ago.
Though the idea provoked some skepticism and highlighted a difference of opinion between board members, a majority agreed foregoing a budget request for a second straight year would be a tactical mistake.
Some suggested a “token” request was warranted — if only to keep the public safety authority “relevant” in the minds of the voters who created it nearly eight years ago. Others argued it is time for the organization with the “together is better mantra” to go bigger, restoring an executive director’s position and aggressively pursuing an emergency communications upgrade outlined in a report that remains under review.
Then there was Dona Bate.
Bate, the board’s chair and a city council member in Montpelier, suggested the authority deplete its remaining cash reserves — roughly $42,000 and “keep a low profile” during the coming fiscal. The alternative, she feared would risk the wrath of city councils in Barre and Montpelier.
“I think it would be a really hard sell for both city councils right now,” Bate said.
Though Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie couldn’t speak for Montpelier, he said Bate’s “hard sell” description fairly characterized what he predicted was the shared view of the city council he serves.
“I would agree with that assessment,” he said.
Almost no one else did.
While the councils’ support would be welcome, it isn’t necessary and members agreed voters in the two communities would determine the fate of a funding request.
Jim Ward, one of Barre’s representatives on the board, suggested a “token” request would be a “test of support” and he wouldn’t be surprised if it is one the authority fails on Town Meeting Day.
“I think there’s a very good chance we will get nothing,” he said.
Rather than squander a shrinking fund balance, Ward favored what he perceived as a make-or-break request.
“If they (voters) are not willing to put more (money) into (the authority) let’s give them back (the fund balance) and call it a day,” he said.
Board member Brent Householder expressed a similar — if somewhat more optimistic point of view.
“If this is a worthy endeavor we need to invest the resources to get it where it needs to be,” Householder said, suggesting the board shouldn’t be shy about asking for money to advance plans for a regional emergency communications system.
“It takes real investment to make real change,” he said.
Board member Doug Hoyt suggested $30,000 might be a suitable request, but said he’d be willing to entertain less in order to remind voters the authority is working on their behalf.
Board member Kim Cheney, who like Householder and Bate was elected by voters in Barre and Montpelier, argued the authority should ask for more money. Filling the vacant executive director’s position last held by Francis “Paco” Aumand, should be a priority if the authority is serious about what members have been told would be a multi-million-dollar investment in emergency communications.
Cheney suggested the board ask for at least $50,000, seriously consider bringing Aumand back on board and straighten out its ill-defined relationship with the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System. The latter, he said, would require negotiations he believed were long overdue.
The meeting that began on a somber note with Barre Fire Chief Doug Brent underscoring the importance of emergency communications with this months 40th anniversary of the Star Hotel fire — one that claimed the lives of two firefighters in Bellows Falls. It ended with Cheney pressing for a legal opinion to determine whether Bate had exceeded the three-term limit in the authority’s charter.
Somewhere in the middle, Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete suggested the chiefs from both communities could evaluate potential funding sources for getting something done this year.
“We’re doing a lot of talking, we need to see action,” he said, echoing a sentiment expressed earlier in the evening by Brent.
