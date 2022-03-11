MONTPELIER – Fresh off a vote that reflected overwhelming support for their efforts, members of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority lurched forward in the face of a threatened lawsuit Thursday night.
Chair Dona Bate was forced to break a, 2-2, tie — voting in favor of asking the firm that recently completed a “needs assessment” with respect to the region’s emergency communications systems to prepare specifications for equipment that would be needed to implement that theoretical upgrade.
Bate’s tie-breaking vote came moments after resident Stephen Whitaker’s threatened lawsuit and capped a dizzying discussion that saw one member — Kim Cheney — switch positions in the span of a few short minutes.
Whitaker was unequivocal. He repeatedly characterized a proposal to retain Televate LLC to complete work the firm indicated would cost just under $30,000 as “highly improper” and argued it violated the authority’s purchasing policy.
“If you proceed without adhering to your policy I will tie it up in litigation,” Whitaker vowed as board members readied to vote and Cheney changed his mind.
Moments after indicating he was prepared to support a motion he had just seconded, Cheney said he was swayed by Whitaker’s argument.
“I’m changing my mind now that I’ve read the policy,” he said.
However, Cheney didn’t read the entire policy — just the competing sections cited by Bate and Whitaker.
Whitaker argued the board was compelled to solicit proposals for the design work because of the cost quoted by Televate — $29,714. That figure, he said triggered the “bid process” outlined in the board-adopted purchasing policy.
The policy states: “All purchases of $20,000 or more shall be subject to a bid process.”
Bate countered by noting the policy allows for “sole source purchases.”
“If the (board) … determines that there is only one possible source for a proposed purchase, it may waive the bid process and authorize the purchase from the sole source,” the policy states.
Whitaker, who unsuccessfully ran for Montpelier mayor on March 1, said it was ludicrous to contend Televate was the only company capable of preparing bid-ready specifications for equipment — from portable radios and consoles to telecommunications towers — needed to create a unified inter-operable radio network capable of serving all of central Vermont.
As other members wrestled with the question, Cheney concluded Whitaker likely was right.
“I can’t say that there’s only one possible ‘source’ so I think we should (go out to) bid,” he said.
Others, including Doug Hoyt and Jim Ward, said they saw enough “wiggle room” to take what they viewed as the logical next step in a process by continuing to work with the firm that conducted the earlier needs assessment.
Ward noted the work being contemplated was part of a broader proposal that Televate submitted as part of a competitive process that led to its selection in 2019.
For financial reasons, the board opted to phase the work, and Bate noted had it simply included language in the initial contract that referenced a possible extension for the second phase there would be no room for dispute.
While the need to “sole source” is the first exception to the bid process included in the policy, there are others. If you read past the ones for “recurring purchases” and “emergency purchases” you come to “professional services” that more squarely addresses the contract the authority just narrowly approved with Televate.
“The bid process shall not apply to the selection of providers for services that are characterized by a high degree of professional judgment and discretion including legal, financial, auditing, engineering, risk management and insurance services,” the policy states.
If Whitaker asks a judge to decide whether that exception applies to specialized services rendered by a company that bills itself as “a nationally-recognized information technology and engineering consultancy remains to be seen.
However, Bate said, when contacted for comment on Friday, it buttressed her belief the board was within its rights to retain Televate.
Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who was among the virtual participants at Thursday night’s board meeting, said Friday the “professional services” exception, which is similar to language in Barre’s own procurement policy, altered the “skunk at the party” assessment he offered the previous evening.
After making the case the authority would be best served by retaining Televate to continue the work it started, and noting the company would be disadvantaged by a sudden shift to a competitive process because its estimate for the work is now public, Mackenzie said the policy appeared to require the work be put out to bid.
“It (the policy) doesn’t seem to allow any wiggle room to do something different,” he said, speaking as an “objective observer” Thursday night.
On Friday, Mackenzie said he wasn’t aware of the exception for professional services, but believed it gave the board the discretion it wanted and leeway he believed was warranted.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
