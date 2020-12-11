MONTPELIER — The Central Vermont Public Safety Authority is on the cusp of commissioning a telecommunications needs assessment its board views as a foundational step in improving emergency communications in the region.
The process has taken more than a year, required a second solicitation of proposals and featured a running debate about the scope of work — one that resumed during the board's virtual meeting Thursday night.
Armed with competing proposals submitted by a pair of Virginia-based communications consultants, board members were urged by some to focus on fixing what's broken today and by others not to ignore the technological advances tomorrow will bring.
Both proposals — one submitted by Federal Engineering Inc. and the other by Televate LLC — would presumably provide a blueprint to meet current needs with the future in mind. However, some suggested the latter is a luxury.
Fred Cummings, the Montpelier Police Department's dispatch supervisor, was among them.
Cummings reminded the board there is an "identified problem" involving emergency communications for fire and emergency medical service (EMS) personnel, suggested cellular and broadband aren't near-term solutions and argued it was waste of time and resources to evaluate them in the first phase of the study.
"You have to focus on a problem and fix it," he said. "You can't try to fix 20 different things at the same time."
Cummings repeatedly urged the board to "narrow the scope" of the requested work — at least initially
"This study needs to be a defined scope ... that focuses solely ... on the communications for fire and EMS both across the system and across the county," he said.
Cummings said addressing identified "dead zones" in the area and responding to concerns about "in-building" radio communications should be the focus.
"We have some real serious issues that need to be solved right now," he said, describing the current system as "broken."
Joe Aldsworth, the deputy fire chief in Barre agreed.
"That is the true crux of what we need," he said. "The in-building, in-basement communications with the dispatcher. ... It's a safety issue."
Then there was Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker, who said he appreciated the sense of urgency reflected in Cummings' comments, but didn't believe it warranted abandoning a thorough analysis of communications options.
"I'm concerned that we not intrude upon the broad scope and the integrated opportunity to make the very best system that has ... room to grow into rather than buying something we're about to grow out of," he said.
Whitaker reminded board members no one in attendance — himself included — was a "radio expert," and that's why they were on the verge of hiring a communications consultant.
"It makes perfect sense in my mind to have independent, neutral ... engineer look at what it takes to make a radio system that works for everybody," he said.
The back and forth was "dizzying for the board's newest member and Jim Ward, a newly appointed representative from Barre, who said members faced a seemingly simple choice.
"The ship has already sailed as far as going forward with this," he said. "It just comes down to which proposal we're going to go with."
That said, Ward suggested he was inclined to agree with Cummings with respect to the scope of the yet-to-be-commissioned assessment.
"When the roof is leaking that's not the time to go around looking for new technology on roof systems," he said. "You fix what you have and you make it work."
Others on the board, including Chairman Kim Cheney, said concerns about the scope of the study were overblown.
"All we're trying to do is take a regional look and come up with the best plan that we can," he said, defending the value of obtaining an independent expert analysis.
Which expert remains an open question and the board wasn't ready to answer it Thursday night.
Both companies were among the three firms that responded to an initial request for proposals more than a year ago and the price difference was still perceptible.
Though Aldsworth and Cummings both credited Federal Engineering with submitting a more thorough and thoughtful proposal, they said the price — nearly $80,000 — was cause for concern.
Televate has offered to perform the needs assessment for about half the cost — just under $44,000.
The cost differential is linked to the second phase of the work. The proposals reflect comparable costs for conducting a region-wide assessment of existing systems and needs. Federal Engineering indicated that work would cost about $23,000 and Televate's price was just under $21,500.
The spread was far larger with respect to work needed to propose solutions to radio "dead zones." Televate's price for that work was nearly $8,300 while Federal Engineering indicated it would cost more than $46,600.
Federal Engineering's price for the third phase of the work — preparing preliminary plans and cost estimates for a new regional communications system — was slightly less expensive. The company offered to complete that task for roughly $10,000, while Televate's price was a little more than $14,131.
The board, which is expected to make a selection at its Dec. 22 meeting, appointed a three-member subcommittee to meet with representatives of each of the firms, and possibly Aldsworth and Cummings, next week to discuss the proposals in more detail. Cheney, and board members Doug Hoyt and Dona Bate volunteered to serve on that committee.
The board met privately to discuss the possible hiring of a project manager. That decision was also deferred to the Dec. 22 meeting.
