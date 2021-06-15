BERLIN — Masks are still a must at Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) and while visitor access has been modified across the University of Vermont Health Network, screening requirements upon entry to the Berlin hospital will remain in place for now.
In most cases, the UVM Health Network has doubled the number of “support persons” allowed to visit patients and, with one exception, removed a requirement they be fully vaccinated. Visitors must be healthy and symptom-free, and willing to wear a mask at all times, but with the exception of in-patient psychiatry, they no longer need to be fully vaccinated.
Many, if not most, will likely meet the requirement now that more than 80% of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prompting Gov. Phil Scott to drop all pandemic-related restrictions.
CVMC and other hospitals in the UVM Health Network will keep masking requirements in place based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All support persons are strongly encouraged to remain in the patient room during the duration of their visit, limit traffic in hallways and avoid congregating in waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies before, after or between visits. They will be permitted to leave and re-enter the building but must be re-screened upon each entry.
The visitation policy is subject to change and may vary between hospitals that are part of the UVM Health Network. The policy for CVMC is posted on its website — CVMC.org — and visitors are encouraged to read it in advance.
