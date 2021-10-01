BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center isn’t immune to what has become a national problem and the region’s largest employer has taken steps to address what officials characterized as “a pandemic-driven labor shortage.”
It is one CVMC President and Chief Operating Officer Anna Tempesta Noon said has created a strain on health systems dealing with an elevated number of COVID-19 cases at a time when higher acuity is driving demand for care.
“In health care, people are at the heart of everything we do,” Noonan said. “Adequate staffing is essential to provide the best possible care and service.
“Nationally and locally we were seeing labor shortages even before the pandemic began,” she added, suggesting the pandemic has only exacerbated that preexisting condition.
A series of moves designed to boost recruitment and improve retention have been implemented at CVMC They range from a change in pay scales, and the decision to offer “sign-on bonuses” to the “launch of innovative professional education tracks.”
All are geared toward bolstering and stabilizing CVMC’s 1,700-member workforce — a mix of full-time, part-time and per-diem employees — that keep the Berlin-based medical center, as well as CVMC-owned Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, running.
Among the changes Noonan announced on Friday is one that went into effect last month.
Starting Sept. 20 CVMC raised its “wage floor” by $3.25 an hour to $15. The previous “wage floor” was $11.75 an hour.
Based on the change, no CVMC employee will be paid less than $15 an hour — a figure that could increase based on differentials for working evening, night and weekend shifts. Those who work evening shifts are entitled to an additional $2.25 an hour, the differential for the night shift is $4.25 and you can tack on an extra $2.55 an hour for working weekends.
An employee making $15-an-hour base would be paid $17.25-an-hour for working a weekday evening, $19.25 an hour for working a weekday night and as much as $21.80 an hour for working a weekend night.
Those already employed at CVMC will see a corresponding wage bump retroactive to Sept. 20 in their paychecks.
“We deeply value our employees” said Noonan. “Our move to increasing our minimum wage, offering a very competitive benefits package and professional advancement through our educational programming tracks are essential to ensuring that CVMC is an employer of choice for this area.”
According its website, CVMC is currently looking to fill roughly 250 job openings, including about 150 full-time positions.
CVMC is offering one-time “sign-on bonus” in an effort to fill some positions including full and part-time nurses, environmental services technicians, radiology, pharmacy, respiratory therapists, laboratory technicians, phlebotomists and one food services position at Woodridge. Bonuses for those positions range from $5,000 to $15,000.
The structure of those bonuses may vary, but one posted full-time nurse’s position offers a “one-time sign-on bonus” of $10,000.
“The bonus will be paid out as $5,000 in the first paycheck and the remaining $5,000 will be paid upon completion of one year of satisfactory service,” according to the posting on the CVMC website.
CVMC’s attempts to respond to the nursing shortage was reflected in its decision to launch an accelerated 11-month licensed practical nursing program last year. The tuition-free program produced 13 graduates in June and a second group of students is currently enrolled.
Other programs underway include CVMC furnish education for licensed nursing assistants and medical assistants. Paired with existing tuition reimbursement and loan repayment programs, CVMC staff have the ability to move from entry-level positions to professional nursing positions within the organization.
Noonan, a Barre native who began her health care career as a nursing assistant at what was then Central Vermont Hospital, believes that is important.
“We want CVMC to be a place where team members grow, thrive and stay, now and for generations to come,” she said.
That’s the best-case scenario. However, given the need, CVMC also plans to shore up its ranks by working to launch a program to recruit health care workers through the federal government’s temporary nonimmigrant worker program (EB-3). Under the program international health care workers would be granted temporary visas in exchange for making a three-year commitment to CVMC.
