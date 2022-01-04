BERLIN — Plans to expand Central Vermont Medical Center are on again and construction of a four-story addition that would house a 40-bed psychiatric wing and a new emergency department could conceivably be underway early next year.
CVMC President Anna Noonan and Eileen Hee, director of projects and properties for the Berlin-based medical center, briefed the select board on the recently revived project Monday night, have a date with the planning commission next week and hope to start the local permitting process next month.
If all goes well, board members were told the Green Mountain Care Board would issue a certificate of need for the project in April and state and local permits would be in hand by this fall with an eye toward breaking ground by early spring 2023.
It is an aggressive schedule for a project Noonan said would address a long-identified need for inpatient adult psychiatric care and replace CVMC’s “undersized” emergency department.
The idea isn’t new and was the subject of a planning process that started in 2018 and had progressed to this point before the pandemic hit in March of 2020 and the project was paused for more than a year.
Noonan said work on the project resumed in June. Earlier assumptions were “evaluated and revalidated,” stakeholder groups were revived, and the preliminary design process resumed, she said.
According to Noonan, a conceptual plan is completed, a schematic design and business plan are in the works, preliminary outreach is underway and permitting is about to begin.
Noonan said CVMC is readying to deliver its latest report to the Green Mountain Care Board next month with a “goal” of obtaining required regulatory approval from that panel in April.
Due largely to its central location in the state, Noonan said the CVMC campus is viewed as an optimal location to invest in creating capacity to meet the inpatient psychiatric needs of Vermonters.
“It’s an acute health need for our state,” Noonan said, noting the addition would facilitate plans for CVMC to become “the major referral center for psychiatric care” in Vermont.
“The goal of this project (is) to maximize community access to inpatient psychiatric care after a thorough clinical evaluation concludes that an inpatient treatment is medically necessary,” she said.
The proposed addition would address that need, as well as shortcomings with the hospital’s emergency department in what Noonan said would be a “safe” and “sustainable” way.
The addition would be built on the front of the hospital and its footprint would occupy much of the existing visitors parking lot.
Hee said some of that parking would be, at least temporarily replaced, by by a lot proposed on CVMC-owned property located on Fisher Road across from the hospital.
Plans to install sidewalks and crosswalks are part of a proposal that contemplates funneling virtually all hospital-bound traffic through CVMC’s signalized entrance on Fisher Road. Additional parking could be developed on the campus following the previously planned demolition of a medical office building that Hee said has “reached the end of its useful life.”
The presentation was intentionally short on specifics.
“It is a very preliminary introduction,” she said, stressing conceptual plans would complement the planned development of a “new town center” on property owned by the Berlin Mall across Fisher Road.
At one point the CVMC campus, as well as the area where it is now proposing to develop parking were part of the state-sanctioned “new town center” and that door hasn’t completely closed. Hee said CVMC remains supportive of the town’s efforts and is open to partnering in the future.
Hee predicted most of this year will be spent obtaining permits for a project that could be under construction a little more than a year from now.
