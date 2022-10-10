MONTPELIER — If everything goes according to plan, a swath of central Vermont will be connected to the CVFiber high-speed internet system by early 2023.
“We’re building in phases and building out parts of Calais, East Montpelier and Worcester, and hoping to light (connect) our first customers by the beginning of next year,” said Jennille Smith, CVFiber’s executive director.
Smith, who began working at CVFiber in April, said a lot is underway in preparation of the Communications Union District’s initial connections.
“We have a warehouse in Montpelier and a box yard in Montpelier to store fiber,” said Smith. “We have 400 miles of materials to get ahead of the supply chain issues.”
The communities to be served by the district are Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Elmore, Middlesex, Marshfield, Montpelier, Moretown, Northfield, Orange, Plainfield, Roxbury, Washington, Waterbury, Williamstown, Woodbury and Worcester.
Smith said she doesn’t know how many people will sign up for the service.
In October 2021, the Vermont Community Broadband Board gave CVFiber a pre-construction grant of $2.8 million. At the time, the grant was the single largest grant ever for CVFiber, allowing the CUD to begin construction of their 1,200-mile network.
The original cost was estimated at $50 million, according to former CVFiber chairman Jeremy Hansen.
“(It) will be closer to $55 million,” said Smith. “We are getting our numbers trued up, the costs will be revised due to changing market conditions.”
Among the other steps in the process of building the fiber network is "making ready" the infrastructure that will hold the cables. That includes working with Washington Electric Co-op, Green Mountain Power and Hardwick Electric to inspect power poles to see what needs to be done.
It also will include tree and brush trimming between spans.
That process is called "make-ready." According to the CVFiber website, “make-ready” is a necessary preliminary step to actual construction, but it’s fraught with potential complications and delays.
Make-ready includes communicating with the owner of each utility pole the CUD wants to connect to; running an assessment of each pole’s capacity and preparedness; agreeing on the cost of make ready for each pole; and getting final permission from the owner. Every step must be done on every pole to the satisfaction of all parties.
The design of the system also will need to be finalized.
To that end, CVFiber has hired a design company "to design our 1,200 miles,” Smith said, adding this will include “where our drops will be, from pole to houses.”
Also gearing up is the hiring process for construction workers who will lay “the cables and build out the cabinet sites. We will hire construction firms to lay the fiber,” said Smith.
Included in the list of issues that must be met, Smith said the CUD will “need to get our pole licenses, easements and permits.” CVFiber has hired a right-of-way contractor to assist the district to obtain the permits and easements, Smith said.
The CVFiber network build-out is expected to take three years to complete.
The CVFiber website maintains the CUD “intends to construct approximately 400 miles of fiber communication infrastructure over a 12-month period and 1,200 miles over the next four years, with a minimum aggressive target construction pace of 50 miles per month.”
Lastly, Smith said a firm is being hired to assist in keeping the public informed. According to Smith, this firm will help educate the public to better understand the internet and devices used with the fiber.
“We want to make the company accessible to everybody and we are looking at affordability. ... We don’t want to leave anybody out,” she said.
Christine Hallquist, executive director at the Vermont Community Broadband Board praised CVFiber’s progress. “They are pretty solid,” she said.
Hallquist said CVFiber is ahead of most CUDs in the work it has done. “Most will start up by early next year,” she predicted.
Hallquist said Smith was a good choice for CVFiber. “She has a strong telecom background; she has good communication skills; and she has the experience we’re looking for,” Hallquist said.
