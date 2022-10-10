MONTPELIER — If everything goes according to plan, a swath of central Vermont will be connected to the CVFiber high-speed internet system by early 2023.

“We’re building in phases and building out parts of Calais, East Montpelier and Worcester, and hoping to light (connect) our first customers by the beginning of next year,” said Jennille Smith, CVFiber’s executive director.

