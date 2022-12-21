CALAIS — After more than five years of planning, officials at CVFiber have kicked off the construction phase for the broadband municipality.
Those at the nonprofit municipality held a news conference Wednesday at Town Hall in Calais to commemorate the milestone with state officials and stakeholders. That location was picked because Calais will be the first town to receive fiber internet from CVFiber.
The effort to bring broadband internet to underserved areas in Central Vermont started in 2017, with Jeremy Hansen, a then-member of the select board in Berlin and a computer science professor at Norwich University, going from town to town, pitching his idea for a community-run internet service provider. Twenty towns have signed on and volunteers from those towns have been working to get the municipality off the ground ever since.
The towns the municipality will serve include Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Middlesex, Montpelier, Moretown, Northfield, Orange, Plainfield, Roxbury, Washington, Waterbury, Williamstown, Woodbury and Worcester. Officials said they expect to connect their first customers in spring and those looking to sign up for service will be able to go to cvfiber.net to register. They said registration should be available on the website no later than Jan. 15.
Jennille Smith has been working as CVFiber’s executive director since April. Smith said the plan is to lay 1,200 miles of fiber for the network. She said 11,200 feet have since been laid in Calais.
Jerry Diamantides is the chair of the municipality’s governing board. Diamantides said what the municipality is doing, “will be transformational in the same way that rural electrification was transformational.”
CVFiber’s first priority will be customers who either have no broadband service or the service they receive is less than 25 megabits per second download speed and five megabits per second upload speed. The municipality will offer a minimum of 100 megabits per second down and up. The service starts at $79 per month for 100 mbps, though customers can also sign on for higher speeds, up to 2 gigabits per second at a rate of $199 per month for home use. CVFiber will also offer commercial rates for service up to 10 gbps.
Diamantides said the service will provide, “future generations with the capabilities that we can’t imagine. We don’t know how well we’re going to be enhancing education, enabling our workforce and supporting the state’s economy through what we are doing today.”
He said in the near term, the focus of the internet will be on erasing geographical distances. He said residents will be able to participate in medical monitoring, doctor’s visits and receive hospital-level care from home. Diamantides said the educational and work opportunities this service will provide will make rural Vermonters available to the rest of the world.
“We are closing the rural, digital divide today,” he said.
Diamantides said the municipality currently has grant funding to bring service to about half of those who are underserved in the district. He asked that the public continue to invest in the service for those who need it.
“CVFiber will provide high-speed internet access to all of our underserved in our district. We will do this. But it won’t be truly accessible without additional public support,” he said.
Jeremy Weiss, the Calais town clerk, talked about what it’s been like working in an office that only has access to DSL internet using telephone lines. Weiss said the service has been OK and worked “pretty good” and then the coronavirus pandemic happened.
“With committee meetings shifting to Zoom, we had a lot of issues with just the Zoom stopping, having to restart. It creates a lot of challenges.” he said.
Weiss said a program for recording land documents will time out because it’s having trouble transmitting over the line. He said this service from CVFiber will better serve the town which will then better serve its residents.
Marc Mihaly, vice chair of the Calais Select Board, who was elected to the Vermont House last month, said he was thinking about how much this service will improve the lives of those in the future, particularly in 2050. He said by that time, Vermont may have a population of 1 million, with the additional 400,000 residents being climate refugees. Mihaly said broadband internet will be the backbone of this transformed state.
He said asking those in 2050 what it would be like not to have high-speed internet would be similar to asking someone today what it’s like to live without electricity.
Christine Hallquist, executive director of Vermont Community Broadband Board, said Wednesday was a proud moment, not only for the service provider, but for the state. Hallquist said when she was the chief executive officer of Vermont Electric Cooperative, she had a picture on her wall of the first electric pole set by a cooperative.
“I thought to myself, ‘Wow. Wouldn’t it have been wonderful to have been part of that movement?’ … I consider myself so lucky to be here working on what feels like the exact same feeling that happened then,” Hallquist said.
