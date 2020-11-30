The election is over, and we’ve settled nicely into the limbo between the outgoing Legislature and the newly elected group waiting to be sworn in.
Here in Vermont, this heralds a rather momentous shift. For the first time in its history, women will control most of the top roles in the Legislature.
In the Democrat-controlled Vermont House and Senate, Sen. Becca Balint of Windham County will serve as Senate President Pro Tempore. If elected by the full Senate, she would be the first woman in Vermont history to hold the position. To serve as the Senate Majority and Assistant Majority leaders, the Democrats have selected Sen. Allison Clarkson from Windsor and Sen. Cheryl Hooker from Rutland, respectively. Presiding over the Senate will be newly elected Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.
In the House Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, is the heir apparent to the Speaker’s seat vacated by Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle. It’s also not just the Democrats, as House Republicans will continue to be led by veteran Rep. Pattie McCoy of Poultney and Rep. Selene Colburn of Burlington are expected to lead the Progressive Caucus
The emergence of new women leaders in our state and region happily coincides with the Chamber’s efforts to recognize and support women leaders throughout the state.
We held our second annual ATHENA leadership awards in a virtual setting on Nov. 4. In an event sponsored by Vermont Business Magazine and Community National Bank, we recognized the achievements of two outstanding Vermont women in their lives, in their careers and in the lives of others.
The 2020 Young Professional Leadership Award recipient is Lisa Dion. A lecturer in computer science at the University of Vermont, she has dedicated her time to teaching women and girls how to program computers in a male-dominated field.
The 2020 ATHENA Leadership award recipient is Sam Roach-Gerber. Sam is the vice president of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, as well as an instructor for entrepreneurs at Middlebury College. She also serves as a mentor for entrepreneurs.
In Central Vermont we have a long history of service by distinguished women leaders. The Chamber itself has been blessed with strong women at the helm, from the legendary Marion Milne of Milne Travel many years ago to current Montpelier City Counselor Dona Bate of DBate Speaking, to former Chair Leslie Sanborn of R&L Archery to our current Chair Kim Bolduc of Bolduc Metal Recycling. There were many more.
Outside of the Chamber, Central Vermont women also stand out from Central Vermont Medical Center President Anna Noonan to Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle and Vermont Technical College President Pat Moulton, to name a very few.
Many have gone before them, from the state’s first female lieutenant governor, Consuelo Bailey, to its first female governor, Madeleine Kunin.
For Vice President-elect Kamala Harris all the way down to the Vermont legislature, 2020 seems to be a year when the glass ceiling may finally have shattered. Our hope is that the ATHENA awards will help the state continue to move in that direction.
To learn more about the 2020 ATHENA recipients and to view the other extremely talented women who were nominated for this internationally known award, or to view the recording of the event itself, visit our website at centralvt.com
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
