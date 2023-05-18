Chamber of Commerce
A fantastic day was had by all for our 30th Chamber Challenge at the Country Club of Barre. Thank you to Casella Waste Systems for sponsoring the event and Frankenburg Agency Inc., Preston’s Kia Community National Bank and J.A. Gould for their support as well.

Thank you to our terrific volunteers and thank you to all of the players for yet another successful tournament. We couldn’t have pulled it off without the help of our terrific event volunteers: John Farr, Kelly Town Finnegan, Tracie Lewis, Lindsey Lozier, Amy White and Michael Woodard.

