A fantastic day was had by all for our 30th Chamber Challenge at the Country Club of Barre. Thank you to Casella Waste Systems for sponsoring the event and Frankenburg Agency Inc., Preston’s Kia Community National Bank and J.A. Gould for their support as well.
Thank you to our terrific volunteers and thank you to all of the players for yet another successful tournament. We couldn’t have pulled it off without the help of our terrific event volunteers: John Farr, Kelly Town Finnegan, Tracie Lewis, Lindsey Lozier, Amy White and Michael Woodard.
The second annual Central VT Casino Night Fundraiser was a huge success and lots of fun. Congratulations to high-roller winner Matt Bradley of Buy Right Auto Sales.
Big thank you to the sponsors who make this fundraiser possible: Preston’s Kia, Kingsbury Companies LLC, Aflac-William “Tim” Winstead, Associated General Contractors of Vermont, Casella Waste Systems, Passumpsic Bank, Fecteau Homes. Many thanks to all the game table sponsors: Aired Out, Better Business Bureau, BNI Vermont, Bolduc Metal Recycling & Storage Containers, Builder Specialties, Emslie The Florist and Gifts, Fidium Fiber, Frankenburg Agency Inc., Get Yours Barre, Isham-Berwick Agency Inc., Le Petit Gourmet, and media sponsor The World.
Special thank you to everyone who attended and made it a fun evening for all. Hope to see you all again next year.
We’re pleased to announce that our second annual kayak raffle is in full swing.
Thanks to the generous support of R&L Archery in Barre, we’re able to offer a 12-foot Old Town Dirigo Kayak with paddle. Tickets are only $20 and only 150 will be sold. Tickets will be available until May 31, and the drawing is June 1.
Our next Chamber Business Mixer will be held on June 21 at Bolduc Metal Recycling in Middlesex. This event is free for Chamber members and only $10 for nonmembers. Come network and chat with your local business community. This is a great opportunity to grow your business. This month’s recipient of the 50/50 raffle to support local nonprofits is Washington County Mental Health.
Next on the hit parade, tickets for our 40th annual Calcutta are hot off the presses. This year, tickets cost $125 with a grand prize of $5,000. Event and purchasing information will be available on our website soon.
Last and certainly not least, nominations are being sought for our annual Athena International Leadership Award. The Athena Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom, and enlightenment — qualities embodied in the Athena Leadership Model. The Award is unique in both scope — local, national and international — and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based. The Athena Leadership Award is presented to a woman who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Sound like someone you know?
Further information and registration is available on our website (centralvt.com) or by email at info@centralvt.com. You can also always call us at 802-229-5711.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.