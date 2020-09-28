Recently, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce held three of its largest annual events. There is no denying that COVID-19 has disrupted everyone’s schedule, and we were certainly no exception. However, we felt in this year of everyone’s plans being cancelled and every event’s schedule upended, that it was important to find a way to make these events happen in order to keep traditions alive, honor community members and have some fun doing it.
Our first event was our annual 50/50 Calcutta Raffle. Held on Sunday, Sept. 13. Offering a Grand Prize Jackpot of $5,000, this year we held the drawing at the Waterbury Flea Market located at Farr’s Field in Waterbury. This year’s grand prize winners were Louis Cassini and Cheryl Gariboldi who split the jackpot after splitting the cost of the ticket every year for the past 37 years. The Chamber would like to thank Rain or Shine Tent and Events for their generous use of their tent, the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers for allowing us to schedule immediately after their meeting and K. Bellavance for once again being our overall event sponsor. Food and drink were provided by La Petit Gourmet and The Woods Lodge. Thank you to everyone who attended our socially distanced, masked and hand-sanitized event.
Two days later we held a breakfast honoring Burnie Allen of Allen Lumber. As this event was originally scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, we made sure to bring out the shamrock themed decorations to celebrate the many contributions Mr. Allen has made to make Central Vermont a more vibrant, pleasant place to live. Friends and family were present to honor and lightly roast him during the morning chill on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Farr’s Field in Waterbury. The Chamber would like to thank event sponsors RK Miles and Downs, Rachlin Martin as well as sponsors Benoit Electric, Lumbermen’s Merchandising Corp, and Northfield Savings Bank. Additionally, we would like to thank sponsors Bolduc Metal Recycling, Kingsbury Companies, L&D Safety Marking, Lajeunesse Construction, NICOM, Noyle Johnson Insurance, VRLDA and once again, Rain or Shine Tent and Events as well as La Petit Gourmet.
The very next day, we held the 27th annual Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament. Held at the Country Club of Barre, teams from all over the state of Vermont competed. Lunch for the golfers was sponsored by Northfield Savings Bank and provided by Fairway’s and Greens at the Country Club. The Chamber would like to thank event sponsor Casella, as well as gift’s sponsor Community National Bank. Cody Chevrolet Cadillac provided a chance to win a new Chevrolet Trax for a hole in one and Milne Travel offered two roundtrip air tickets to anywhere in the U.S. for a hole in one. The Team from Granite Financial emerged victorious, with Dee Lamberton and Bill Patno winning the contests for longest drive. Congratulations to them and thank you to all who played.
Pictures of these events are available on our Facebook page, and information about our upcoming events is available there and on our website, centralvt.com
Lastly, and certainly not least, we at the Chamber would like to thank all of our volunteers for their hard work to help bring these events to life over such a short time. The Chamber is made up of volunteers from our member businesses and we would not be able to provide these and other events without their hard work and dedication. We cannot thank them enough.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
