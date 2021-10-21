Here at the Chamber, we’re proud to host several events throughout the year. Our last two major events for the year are coming up in the next couple of weeks.
The first one is our Pet Costume Contest. Just in time for Halloween, this all-ages event is being graciously hosted by the Berlin Mall and sponsored by the newly opened Pet Wants of Central Vermont. All are invited to bring their pets in costume with donations accepted at the event to benefit the Central Vermont Humane Society. Your furry or scaly friend may win one of our coveted prize gift cards, as decided by our panel of expert judges from Boy Scout Troop 1709 from Montpelier. For more information or to register, please visit our website.
The first Saturday in November we’ll host our third annual Athena Leadership Awards dinner. The Athena Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment — qualities embodied in the Athena Leadership Model. The award is unique in scope — local, national and international — and the Athena mission upon which it is based. The Athena Leadership Award is presented to a woman — or man — who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in more than 500 communities have received the prestigious Athena Award in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. By honoring exceptional leaders, the Athena Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. Thank you to our sponsors: Women’s Inclusion Network, Community National Bank, Union Mutual, Vermont Business Magazine, Casella, People’s United Bank, Leahy Press, Northfield Savings, Green Mountain Harvest, Kingsbury Companies, Vermont Works for Women, Vermont Mutual Insurance and Passumpsic Bank for their generous support.
We have a fine slate of finalists from all over Vermont this year and this year’s recipient will be announced at our gala event on Nov. 6. More information or registration to purchase a ticket to attend can be found on our website.
We’re also told that Elfis will be making another appearance in Central Vermont this holiday season, more details to come.
If you belong to a community organization, we’re happy to share your event on our social media platforms. Chamber members are welcome to add their events to our website calendar. Contact us for details for either of these programs. Our website can be found at centralvt.com online.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
