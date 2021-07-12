This year, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 50th year. As I began to write this article, I pondered how to begin. How to begin to illustrate how much has changed since the Chamber popped the champagne to celebrate its founding? Do I start by pointing out that Richard Nixon was president? Or that the United States has seen 10 presidents in the Oval Office since we began? Do I point out that Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” was the No. 1 hit; our troops were still in Vietnam; or that personal computers simply did not exist?
As a member of Generation X, I barely remember a time that computers were not everywhere. I do remember my parents giving me a brand-new Apple IIe for Christmas when I was in fourth grade, after that I’ve never been without one in some shape or form. So, after much deliberation and a paragraph long rambling introduction, it seemed best to begin the Chamber’s story at the beginning.
In June 1971, the boards of director for The Greater Barre Chamber of Commerce and the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce met to vote on a merger between the two Chambers. The vote passed the measure, but not without controversy. Many members felt that a larger, regional Chamber could not represent their interests as effectively as a small, local Chamber. Indeed, many members resigned. The decision to locate the Chamber offices in nearby Berlin was to try to prevent showing favoritism to either community.
The Chambers mission back then was very similar, even if the methods were quite different. The world was much more “in person” so the Chamber operated tourist information centers in Barre and Montpelier, staffed by volunteers who would provide information about lodging, restaurants, and sightseeing. They even offered guided tours of the statehouse.
As the area continued to grow and the modern world as we know it today began to take shape, the Chamber’s commitment to its’ members took new forms. The Chamber began to offer website design and hosting, as this new thing called “the internet” began to reshape how businesses found new customers.
Today, although the core mission remains the same, the methods would be unrecognizable to our predecessors. As COVID pushed the world even further into cyberspace, we have invested in upgrading our computers and other technology. We are unveiling our brand new, updated website at the end of the month which will house tourism info, business info, community calendars as well as much, much more. We have spent the time to build a social media network, basically from scratch including Facebook pages and groups, linked in pages, YouTube channels and Alignable profiles. To our visitors who prefer a more old school approach, we retained a staff to answer questions over the telephone and even through letters to provide up to date information to anyone wishing to visit the region.
All of this with one thing in mind: To help our members and our communities stay a vibrant, exciting place to visit, live and play.
If you own a business in Central Vermont, we want to help you. We can offer technical assistance, marketing assistance, advocacy, as well as inexpensive benefits for your company and its staff. We invite anyone who has an interest in keeping Central Vermont one of the best places to live, work and play to visit us at www.centralvt.com
Kevin Eschelbach is president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.