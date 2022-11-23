BARRE — The region's newest school district has opened its first-ever contract negotiations, and is working on a budget for the Central Vermont Career Center that will be be on ballots beyond Barre and Barre Town for the first time come Town Meeting Day.

Approved by voters in 18 towns in March, the Central Vermont Career Center School District was launched in July, and its autonomous 10-member school board is busy doing what school boards do, including negotiating a labor agreement to cover the center’s small staff.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.