BARRE — The region's newest school district has opened its first-ever contract negotiations, and is working on a budget for the Central Vermont Career Center that will be be on ballots beyond Barre and Barre Town for the first time come Town Meeting Day.
Approved by voters in 18 towns in March, the Central Vermont Career Center School District was launched in July, and its autonomous 10-member school board is busy doing what school boards do, including negotiating a labor agreement to cover the center’s small staff.
Superintendent Jody Emerson said negotiations with the newly formed bargaining unit officially started last week with the goal of reaching an agreement with the new district’s unionized employees. Those educators are covered under the expiring contracts for unionized teachers and support staff in the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District — a remnant of a relationship that dates back decades.
Since it opened under a different name at Spaulding High School in 1969, the career center always had been governed by a school board in Barre.
For nearly 20 years, that task fell to the Barre City School Board. That changed in 1987 with the voter-approved creation of the Spaulding Union High School District, and changed again in the wake of a state-imposed merger that created the Barre Unified Union School District in 2019.
The Barre district includes both Barres, two pre-K-8 elementary schools — one in the city, the other in the town — and Spaulding High School. Until July 1 it also included the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center.
Based on the recommendation of a consultant-led study endorsed by school boards in six area districts — Barre’s included — that send students to the career center, a proposal to create a self-governing school district to run the regional educational asset was presented to voters in 18 central Vermont towns in March. It passed overwhelmingly, 7,493-1,688, once the commingled ballots were counted and some of the members were elected to the board.
The rest of the board’s members were appointed, one from the boards of each of the six participating school districts: Barre, Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury, Twinfield and Washington Central.
All but one of those school boards, Harwood, are negotiating their own teachers contracts. Two-year contracts in Barre, Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central, are all scheduled to expire on June 30, 2023, and the contract covering teachers in Twinfield and Cabot lapsed earlier this year, but hasn’t yet been replaced.
Emerson said she is reasonably optimistic her new district could be the first to the finish line, in part because of the bargaining units comparatively small size.
Emerson said she expects the language to be tailored to the needs of the career center’s specialized staff and said the template being used during negotiations isn’t the current teachers’ contract in Barre. Instead, negotiators are using the latest labor agreement covering those employed at the River Valley Technical Center in Springfield.
River Valley is one of only three other Vermont career centers that have shifted to a regional governance model. Others on that list include the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, the Southwest Vermont Career Center in Bennington, and most recently the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center.
In addition to negotiations, Emerson said budget deliberations are underway, and the first draft reflects a proposed shift from a four-hour program to one that serves students educational needs for the full day.
That will mean hiring two more teachers and leasing a little more space at Spaulding. Neither is viewed as a problem and the costs are incorporated in the budget under review.
The center occupies roughly 39,000 square feet at Spaulding, but has used as much as 54,000 square feet since it started.
According to budget materials, simply maintaining the status quo and absorbing inflationary increases would push the cost of operating the center from the $3.5 million collectively approved by voters in Barre and Barre Town earlier this year to just under $3.8 million — an increase of nearly 7.3%. That is before factoring in the new positions, the extra space and yet to be negotiated wage increases. Under one scenario, the budget for the district could be nearly $4 million, though this year — for that spending proposal will be collectively decided by 18 towns, not two.
Voters in all of those towns — from Waterbury to Worcester — also approve much larger local school budgets, all of which contain a line item for tuition for students they send to the career center. That tuition is the primary source of revenue for the career center’s budget.
Increasing tuition at the career center would trigger a corresponding increase in budgets for area high schools, but that money is only raised once.
Voters in Barre and Barre Town are familiar with that, though it could be a source of confusion for voters in the other 16 towns that will see the career center budget for the first time in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.