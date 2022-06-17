When Carol Shults-Perkins retires at the end of this month she will lay claim to one of the most rare of employment accolades, having worked for 50 years, her entire professional career, at one institution.
Shults-Perkins leaves Central Vermont Adult Basic Education (ABE) having shepherded its growth from a two-person teaching core to an educational organization with a budget of $1.7 million serving hundreds of students in Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties.
Shults-Perkins, a Moretown native who attended Harwood High School and then the University of Vermont eventually earning her degree in Human Services said, “I knew from the time I was 5 I wanted to teach. I thought I would teach English in high school. Teaching in this program was my first experience in education.”
When she came on board at the fledgling ABE in 1972, adults needing to gain a high school diploma found “a sprinkling of autonomous federally funded night school classes taught by part-time teachers, which were offered in some area high schools” she said. Those classes were primarily geared toward helping adults without high school credentials to brush up on the reading, writing and math skills necessary to pass the GED high school equivalency exam to provide them with those credentials for better employment opportunities.
As Shults-Perkins explained, “The night class teachers soon realized that many adults joining their GED classes had fragile literacy skills and as a result were not meeting with success in the traditional classroom model. The unmet education needs of those adults in our communities gave birth to the notion that an individualized, non-classroom model of instruction should be incorporated into Vermont’s adult basic education services.”
Hired as one of the first two teachers to work in the non-classroom model, Shults-Perkins said she was “provided with the names and contact information for 25 Washington and Orange County Head-Start parents and was tasked with reaching out to invite them to enroll in our free home-based services. These parents, who were already familiar with receiving home-based services for their children, embraced the idea that they could set and meet their educational goals in the safety and comfort of their own homes.” CVABE’s “kitchen classes” were launched.
CVABE eventually evolved from a small tri-county organization, without official legal status, that received state and federal grant funding from the Vermont Agency of Education via a local school district pass through, to an officially incorporated nonprofit organization in 1991.
Another transition took place in the early 2000s when the Agency of Education “advised that adult education and literacy services needed to transition away from home tutoring to center-based instruction,” said Shults-Perkins.
Currently, CVABE runs six branches in Washington and Lamoille Counties with 360 students currently enrolled. Numbers have dropped because of the pandemic as before COVID there were 400 to 500 students.
According to Brian Kravitz, Development and Outreach director at CVABE, “thousands of adult learners have received an education through the organization.”
COVID showed some glaring problems with the learning model according to Kravitz. “COVID revealed a lot of older students didn’t have internet. We tried to provide services, some dropped off, but are starting to come back.”
“We target adult learners over 25,” said Kravitz. Currently more than 55% of learners are older than 25. The goals of CVABE are “to provide literacy including using computers, English language learning and citizenship, high school credentialing, GED and HS completion program and work readiness,” he said.
According to Shults-Perkins the pandemic has shown the path that CVABE needs to take in the future to reach students and their goals. She sees CVABE “continuing to offer a hybrid of in-person and distance learning education services as the way of the future. Some adults have found that remote learning options best suit their life’s circumstances as they juggle their family and work responsibilities.”
As she reaches the end of her career, she sees that, “The pandemic and changing economy have pointed to a growing need for adults with digital skills; digital resilience in life, family, and at work; high school credentials; and career and college readiness skills. Adults with less education are more severely affected when the economy is in trouble and job market demands change.”
Shults-Perkins also sees the need for more funding. “CVABE needs more public funding and to be truly recognized for the value its services play as a critical partner in Vermont’s workforce and education system.” Currently the cost per student here is “a bit over $3,000 per year,” which is low considering the costs of education.
When asked what she thought was her major contribution to CVABE, she was thoughtful, then said, “one important thing I have added to CVABE’s success as an organization is to keep us all — students, staff, volunteers, donor and other community partners, moving forward together faithfully focused on the mission of the organization providing education opportunity for adults and out-of-school teens, and involving the entire community in the encouragement of their efforts.”
CVABE Board President Nancy McCann, of Thetford, praised Shults-Perkins steady hand on the tiller over the years. “She’s responsible for the growth of the organization as it is today. When she started, there were just two teachers. We serve about 400 students a year, from basic skills training etc. she’s brought all those programs forward.
“She has a grace about her and a strength, she’s an excellent leader for the staff and the board,” added McCann.
Board Vice President Mary Grace, from Morrisville, praised Shults-Perkins having “created one of the most effective nonprofits.”
Carol has a “deep passion for the mission, incredible leadership.” Fifty years at the organization has given her the ability to be “on top of everything and a deep knowledge of the field.”
Asked what she will do in retirement, Shults-Perkins said “I’ve not made a ton of plans. I will enjoy my home in Berlin, do some reading, see friends and family, and figure out who Carol is.”
She said she understands that 50 years at one place of employment “is very rare,” but, she added, “it totally fulfilled my life, teaching and helping the organization evolve. I see former students and learn about their success, and felt I had something to add.”
