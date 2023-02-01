20230202_bta_new fire chief
Keith Cushman, of Barre Town, has been named the new chief of the Barre City Fire Department.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — The search for city's next fire chief just ended with an in-house promotion. On Friday, Capt. Keith Cushman will assume his new role as the head of a department he joined more than two decades ago.

City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro announced his selection of Cushman on Tuesday — first to members of the fire department in the morning, later to city councilors during their evening meeting.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

