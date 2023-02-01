BARRE — The search for city's next fire chief just ended with an in-house promotion. On Friday, Capt. Keith Cushman will assume his new role as the head of a department he joined more than two decades ago.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro announced his selection of Cushman on Tuesday — first to members of the fire department in the morning, later to city councilors during their evening meeting.
Storellicastro praised Cushman publicly and privately for being the last man standing after a rigorous search that was sparked when former fire chief Doug Brent retired last September.
“He’s come up through the ranks,” Storellicastro said of Cushman, who joined the department in 2002, was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and to captain in 2009.
“He (Cushman) knows the city, knows the department, knows the staff, and I think he has the demeanor to lead the department well into the future,” Storellicastro added.
According to Storellicastro, Cushman’s promotion wasn’t a foregone conclusion.
“He earned it,” Storellicastro said of Cushman, whose father and grandfather were both volunteer firefighters in Chelsea, where he joined the department as a cadet when he was 15.
One of 17 applicants for the job, Cushman made the short list of six recommended by an advisory committee assembled by Storellicastro and led by Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth, who has been filling in as chief since Brent retired.
Following an initial round of interviews, Storellicastro said the list was narrowed to two — Cushman and a candidate from another Vermont community.
Storellicastro said both finalists were well qualified and fared well when “put to the test” during a process that featured multiple interviews, meeting with department heads and a presentation.
Storellicastro said there wasn’t a wrong choice, but after mulling it for nearly a month, he said he is confident he made the right one.
“Keith (Cushman) checked all the boxes … but it’s good to have those kind of hard decisions,” he said.
Though Cushman’s tenure with the department wasn’t the deciding factor, Storellicastro said it didn’t hurt.
“I really like the idea of promoting from within,” he said.
Cushman, who finished his last 24-hour shift on Wednesday morning, is good with that and welcomes the prospect of serving as fire chief.
“It’s exciting to grow in this new position,” he said Wednesday. “It’s humbling to have been chosen.”
Cushman predicted it will be an adjustment — from leaving the 24 hours on, 48 hours off schedule behind to being in charge of the people he’s worked with for years.
“It’s a great learning opportunity,” he said.
Cushman, who had been working as a firefighter in Montpelier, joined the Barre department in 2002 — filling a position that was created when Brent’s first tour as Barre’s fire chief ended. Brent took over as fire chief in South Burlington in 2002, Peter John was promoted to replace him, and Cushman was hired to fill out the ranks.
When Brent postponed his planned retirement in favor of a second stint as Barre’s fire chief in 2018, Cushman had been a captain for nearly a decade, but hadn’t thought much about being fire chief.
That would soon change and Cushman, whose promotion was greeted with virtual applause from Brent on Tuesday night, said running the department has been in the back of his mind for at least a couple of years.
When Brent retired in September, Cushman applied and successfully navigated a search process that Storellicastro said was able to be completed in a thorough and thoughtful way thanks to Aldsworth's willingness to serve as acting chief and the “steadfast leadership” he displayed during the past few months.
“He did an absolutely admirable job,” Storellicastro said, crediting Aldsworth with spearheading the advisory committee, while running the department and deftly handling emergencies, like the December-ending storm that left much of Vermont without power.
Aldsworth will resume his role as deputy chief when Cushman reports to work Friday.
A 1995 graduate of Chelsea High School, Cushman earned his associate's degree in fire science from Lakes Region Community College two years later. He is currently working to obtain his bachelor's degree from Anna Maria College.
Cushman, who now lives with his family in Barre Town, spent a decade as a volunteer firefighter in Chelsea, while working as an emergency medical technician for the First Branch and White River ambulance services. He spent two years as a firefighter-EMT in Montpelier, before accepting a similar position in Barre in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.