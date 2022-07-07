Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
In the past year, there have been a lot of national and local efforts to limit the rights of LGBTQ+ youth (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, plus other sexual identities) in schools, on sports teams and in health care settings. In fact, more than 140 pieces of legislation targeting LGBTQ+ youth and their families have been introduced in 2022 alone.
These national and local strategies target an already vulnerable population of youth and broadcast the message that being LGBTQ+ is wrong: that it’s a trend, a problem or not natural. In a rural state like Vermont, where isolation is already the default, youth can’t easily counter those messages. They may not know an LGBTQ+ adult they can turn to, or have many peers who share their experiences. Without a community where they can see that an authentic life is possible, hope becomes harder to hold onto. And losing hope can be fatal.
Here in Vermont, community level efforts to roll back support for LGBTQ+ youth are on the rise. When this happens, their health is at risk. According to the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey data, LGBTQ+ youth are more than two times as likely to have used tobacco products in the past 30 days, 2½ times as likely to have misused prescription drugs, and more than 4½ times as likely to have attempted suicide in the past year compared to their heterosexual, cisgender peers.
We know that LGBTQ+ young people aren’t a problem to be “fixed.” What needs fixing is the world they navigate. The health disparities they experience are the consequences of constantly hearing it’s not OK to be who you are. Without support, many hide their authentic selves, which contributes to the distress and isolation that increase their risks for substance use, self harm and suicide.
In addition, the Vermont Department of Health notes key findings that LGBT students of color are significantly more likely to experience mental health issues, violence, hunger, food and housing insecurity and are two times as likely to experience violence while dating.
That same research shows what helps: According to Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, LGBTQ+ youth who believe that they matter to their community are 50% less likely to make a suicide plan, their risk dropping from 44% to 22%. When LGBTQ+ youth have a teacher at school who they can go to for support, their risk of suicide planning drops from 44% to 32%. Schools, and students, benefit from the support of inclusive activities, youth-run groups, well-trained and supported staff and teachers, and healthy school environments, which address bullying and harassment.
At Outright Vermont, we are building a Vermont where all LGBTQ+ youth have adults who support them and communities where they can shine as the truest versions of themselves. We create spaces where youth find connection, validation and celebration, and where adults learn how to show up in support — at home, in schools and in their communities.
One youth shared, “The moment someone validated my pronouns, my sexuality, my expression, my entire being — it changed me forever.”
Any adult can make a difference by showing up for LGBTQ+ youth. This means giving youth room to explore, experiment and change without fear of rejection or violence. It means approaching youth with curiosity, seeing and uplifting the best in them. And it means being engaged in your local, national and global community to show LGBTQ+ youth, through words and actions, that you’re in their corner.
Find out more about building hope, equity and power for LGBTQ+ youth and adults at outrightvt.org online where you’ll see information about welcoming activities, programs and Friday night groups.
Amanda Rohdenburg is the associate director of Outright Vermont. Send feedback to info.cvndc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.