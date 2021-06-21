Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely this evening with a shower or two possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.