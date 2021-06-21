Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
As immunization rates continue to rise and Vermont begins to return to a sense of pre-COVID normalcy, the Vermont Division of Liquor Control’s (DLC) Office of Education is excited to announce that they will return to offering live instructor-led classes. These classes are one of several options for Vermont businesses who sell liquor or tobacco or serve alcohol, to fulfill their mandatory education requirements. The classes focus on responsible alcohol and tobacco sales and seek to assure that businesses and their employees are aware of their legal responsibility to the state and the communities they serve. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and other students. Non-immunized students will be required to wear a mask during class. Classes will continue to be added throughout the state but currently classes are available in Montpelier, Lyndonville, Rutland, and Bennington. “We are excited to return to the live classroom environment and interact with our licensees throughout the state,” said Erik Volk, Education Coordinator. Volk, along with colleague Jennifer Fisher are the main instructors for the DLC. The DLC can also arrange for on-site custom classes for businesses as long as the business can supply a minimum of five students. These custom classes can provide the chance for management and employees to have more in-depth discussions about specific challenges facing their business. The DLC will continue to offer their virtual instructor-led courses as well their self-paced eLearning courses as alternate options for meeting educational requirements. Both solutions have proven popular during the pandemic allowing students to participate remotely from their home or business.
The DLC is also offering free 1-hour virtual seminars for businesses who wish to brush up on their knowledge and skills. A new topic is introduced each quarter. Prior topics have included “Carding During Covid” and “Server Refusal Skills.” Starting in July/August 2021, the DLC will begin offering “Refusal Skills for Stores.” These sessions will provide guidance and information to retail establishments about how store employees can best deal with refusing sales to minors, impaired customers and customers who cannot provide adequate identification. These seminars are designed to be interactive and provide not only useful skills and tips, but also the chance to interact virtually with other businesses throughout the state. Recorded versions of the seminars will be available on the DLC website for those who are unable to attend.
In addition, the DLC is currently working on revising their eLearning courses to provide a more streamlined experience and a fresh new look for the modules. As part of that re-design effort, the DLC is actively seeking individuals who are willing to provide personal stories or “victim impact statements” to be included as part of the online modules. “We want to remind employees that if they choose to disregard the law, not only could they be subject to penalties and potential lawsuits, but their actions can have devastating effects on the people in their community,” said Volk. “Actual stories from real people can really help drive that message home.”
The DLC was also recently awarded a grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) to implement a youth education program to help educate Vermont youth about alcohol. The program will take a novel educational approach using a “Buzzfeed style” quiz and an associated contest that gives participants the chance to win valuable prizes. The project will utilize social media influencers who have a significant Vermont youth following to help spread the message over a variety of social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, YouTube, Tumblr, Facebook, and Twitter.
The DLC would like to thank the many employees of businesses throughout the state who have recently passed compliance checks. These businesses and individuals are an important partner in preventing youth access to alcohol and tobacco. Certificates of congratulations, from DLC and Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, were recently awarded to those individuals who did not sell to minors. Their commitment to the safety of all Vermonters including helping to assure the health and safety of our youth cannot be underestimated and is greatly appreciated.
To see a full listing of available DLC classes and online courses, please visit https://liquorcontrol.vermont.gov/education/seminars.
If you would be willing to participate in a Victim Impact Statement for use in the DLC’s online learning modules, please contact Erik Volk, Education Coordinator at (802) 828-4944 or by email at erik.volk@vermont.gov.
For general information about the Division of Liquor Control, please visit liquorcontrol.vermont.gov, email the Office of Education at DLL.DLCEduTeam@vermont.gov or call (802) 828-2339.
Erik Volk is the education coordinator with Vermont Department of Liquor Control. Send feedback to info.cvndc@gmail.com. View archived editions of Current PrEvents at cvndc.org
