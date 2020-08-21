Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
Addiction in our communities here in Vermont is a human experience shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. Tracking the many threads of the latest research available on the cause of addiction can make one’s head spin.
The scholarly and clinical fields of study on addiction are vast and span psychology, history, neuroscience, religion and sociology. Many of the theories currently circulating offer conflicting information and perspectives and it’s fascinating to observe that researchers are not able to agree on the exact cause. Neurologists agree that addiction is a neurological process but what exactly causes that process in some individuals but not others is aggressively debated.
One of the most compelling studies that I discovered comes from Bruce K. Alexander, an experimental psychologist and pioneering researcher of addiction in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Alexander became skeptical of studies that involved keeping rats in solitary small cages in which they could press a level to self-administer morphine or other drugs and would then sequentially use the drug until they stopped eating and died.
Alexander discovered that rats are actually very social animals and that they were under extreme stress due to the isolation they faced in these experiments. He created a now famous series of studies in the 1970s in which he created “Rat Park,” a large container with running wheels, wood shavings, and plenty of other rats to play around together. When the rats in cages with other rats, play items, and nesting material were given access to drugs like morphine, they occasionally tried it but did not become addicted. His research showed that drug addiction is at least as much about social and environmental factors challenging the popular belief that simply being exposed to an overwhelmingly addictive substance automatically leads to addiction.
My research also led me to a popular Ted Talk from 2015 titled “Everything You Know About Addiction Is Wrong,” by British journalist Johann Hari, author of the New York Times best-selling book “Chasing The Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs.” In his talk Hari maps out his belief that the cause of addiction — whether it’s drug addiction, shopping, eating, video games or even addiction to your phone or social media — is a lack of human connection. His statement “The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection” has become a healing mantra for many people in recent years.
“Human beings have a natural and innate need to bond. And when we’re happy and healthy we’ll bond and connect with each other.” Hari states in his talk. “But if you can’t do that — because you’re traumatized or isolated or beaten down by life — you will bond with something that will give you some sense of relief. Now that might be gambling, that might be pornography, that might be cocaine, that might be cannabis, but you will bond and connect with something because that’s our nature, that’s what we want as human beings.”
I found these insights to be some of the most compelling perspectives on addiction. In an effort to explore the ideas from Hari’s talk and Alexander’s Rat Park study findings, that connection is the opposite of addiction, Central Vermont New Directions Coalition created a summer youth program titled the “Youth and Health Justice Series” to explore some of the aspects of our culture that lead to youth feeling in Hari’s words “traumatized or isolated or beaten down by life.”
In talking to local youth about what they consider the societal, cultural and situational factors that may influence addiction in themselves and their peers, they spoke about their concern about discrimination, intimate partner violence, sexual abuse, poverty, anxiety about the future, pressure to be successful and social expectations from family, friends and culture.
We decided to confront some of these issues with a small group of teens that met on the state house lawn in Montpelier for a few weeks over the summer and worked with different instructors from around the community. The youth learned new skills related to community building, street medic skills, embodiment practices, responding to opiate overdoses and learning about the right to free speech.
It was a small step towards wondering into some of the questions posed by addiction research. Throughout our time together, I marveled at the wisdom, laughter, and vulnerability of teens that showed up. I was inspired by their activism. I kept wondering, can our communities grow robust enough — in Bruce Alexander’s words — “to withstand the toxic pressure of the larger social environment?”
In an article recently published on Alexander’s website (Brucekalexander.com) he concluded “I cannot avoid the daunting conclusion that nothing short of epochal social change will overcome our ever-rising flood of addiction and related psychological problems. The essential task is political and generational.”
Leslie Ruster is the Health Promotion Educator with Central Vermont New Directions Coalition and an herbalist and interfaith chaplain in-training located in Marshfield. Send feedback to currentprevents@gmail.com. View archived editions of Current PrEvents at cvndc.org
