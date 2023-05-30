Current PrEvents

If you’ve felt a persistent sense of loneliness over the past few years, you’re not, in fact, alone. According to the surgeon general, Vivek H. Murthy, currently one in two Americans are experiencing “measurable levels of loneliness.” This is true regardless of your income, your age, or your personality — the charismatic social butterfly and the shy introvert are both potentially merely surviving their isolation on any given day.

Historically, loneliness has been dismissed as an individual problem, but the evidence says, collectively, the United States is becoming a nation of polarized, disconnected people, and it’s killing us, literally. The impact of social isolation on the body — an increased risk of premature death from a staggering number of causes — has been compared to a daily smoking habit, and perhaps poses an even greater risk than obesity. If someone is socially disconnected, their risk of heart disease, dementia and strokes drastically increase.

