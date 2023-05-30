If you’ve felt a persistent sense of loneliness over the past few years, you’re not, in fact, alone. According to the surgeon general, Vivek H. Murthy, currently one in two Americans are experiencing “measurable levels of loneliness.” This is true regardless of your income, your age, or your personality — the charismatic social butterfly and the shy introvert are both potentially merely surviving their isolation on any given day.
Historically, loneliness has been dismissed as an individual problem, but the evidence says, collectively, the United States is becoming a nation of polarized, disconnected people, and it’s killing us, literally. The impact of social isolation on the body — an increased risk of premature death from a staggering number of causes — has been compared to a daily smoking habit, and perhaps poses an even greater risk than obesity. If someone is socially disconnected, their risk of heart disease, dementia and strokes drastically increase.
Murthy, in an op-ed in the New York Times, lays out a few unmistakable truths about our shared problem with loneliness — we’re naturally social creatures, so this is impacting our fundamental needs as human beings; our digital lives are part of the problem, and they are creating harmful, lasting consequences on our in-person relationships; disconnection is a significant and contributing factor in our inability to address serious challenges like gun violence, climate change, our embattled political system and economic inequality; it has a direct impact on our dependence on substances because there is a connection between addiction and isolation, depression and anxiety; its invisibility means this trend had begun long before the pandemic made it so much worse.
All of these facts are devastating. If you weren’t already lonely, you might be tempted to isolate yourself after reading them, but that would be a profound misinterpretation of the story we are seeing unfold before us. When I look at these statistics, what I see, and what I have seen for the many years I have spent engaging communities in the necessary act of coming together to find common ground, is that this is a preventable problem. There is absolutely no reason that we should be suffering so needlessly and so greatly.
And the surgeon general agrees: Hope and opportunity are in this fight with us. Murthy’s office has released a comprehensive framework seeking to fix what is so broken in our society. The Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community has several important pillars naming how we go about this. First, we have to lay a foundation for healthy relationships. If you’ve spent time in a classroom recently, you know that social emotional learning is being prioritized in many schools. We have to expand and make that kind of learning accessible to workplaces, places of faith and community programs.
Second, we have to address our relationship with technology. Although many adults point to young people using their phones too much as the primary example of this unhealthy dependence on technology, we are failing to acknowledge an important truth — young people are using the technology adults made and model using for them. Adults’ own addictions to cellphones, email, social media, the news — all of these habits are being watched by our children. It is time to be honest about the ways in which technology has overtaken fundamental aspects of our lives that undermine our wellbeing and ability to connect with others. Workplaces must address their expectations that employees be reachable at all times — this expectation is unmeetable and harmful.
Lastly, Murthy says we have to make individual bids to reconnect with our loved ones and neighbors. That two-fingered wave off the steering wheel, the quick text saying hey, meaningless small talk about the weather, these aren’t enough to help us repair the frayed cords between us. It’s much harder to care about what happens to the person who lives next door when you don’t know their kids’ names or if they lost their job or if they are going through chemotherapy. It’s so much easier to care when you do.
There are many ways to build connections in your life, from chatting with someone in the grocery checkout, to calling an old friend you might be embarrassed to call for having left it too long (they’ll be happy to hear from you!), to comforting a coworker who might be having a tough time at home.
These roots keep us tethered to each other, and they protect us from the hardships in life we all meet along the way. And the evidence shows, people with strong relationships are significantly less likely to suffer from addiction when they face these hardships with support from loved ones or friends.
This framework won’t implement itself. Elected officials, school boards, community leaders, businesses and families have to take action, and we have to do it now. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and our world to start addressing this epidemic of loneliness as soon as we can through policy development, institutional change, community initiatives, and individual efforts. The good news is, we can do it together.
If you or a loved one are suffering from a mental health crisis, call 988 for support.
Sultana Khan is the director of social change at Mosaic, Vermont. She works as a prevention advocate with a focus on young people and the families and communities who raise them. She can be reached at sultana@mosaic-vt.org with questions or comments.
