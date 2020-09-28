Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
Dating violence is defined as physical, emotional, verbal, or sexual abuse by a romantic partner. Dating violence can include verbal assaults, stalking, unwanted sexting, belittling, possessiveness, aggression, and many other things that make a relationship unhealthy.
Teen dating violence refers to those aged 12-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in 11 girls and one in 13 boys experience dating violence at some point during their teenage years. In Vermont, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) offers insight into the behaviors and attitudes of Vermont teens through a biennial survey. According to results from the 2019 YRBS, one in ten Vermont students have experienced emotional abuse in a relationship. Results from the YRBS also tell us that physical violence in teen relationships has increased since 2017. While girls are statistically more likely to experience teen dating violence (loveisrespect.org, an organization dedicated to ending dating violence and promoting healthy relationships, notes that girls between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of dating violence), boys also are at risk and should not be forgotten when it comes to this important issue.
Dating violence can negatively impact teens in many ways, including developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, or even suicidal ideation. Other negative impacts can include self doubt, body-image distortion, and self-hatred. Being in an abusive relationship as a teenager can also put people at higher risk of being in abusive relationships as an adult.
Why don’t teens experiencing dating violence just ask for help? Among people who have experienced dating violence, only one-third ever confided in someone about the violence. Survivors may be hesitant to come forward about their situation for a variety of reasons: they may feel embarrassed; they may fear retaliation from their partner; they may be scared because they don’t know the laws regarding their situation; they may not know who they can trust with this deeply personal information. There’s no cookie-cutter explanation that fits every dating violence situation.
How do I know if someone is in an abusive relationship? It can be hard to tell if someone is experiencing dating violence because every situation looks different. Some common signs that someone might be in an abusive relationship include: losing interest in activities; unexplained injuries; not spending as much time with family and friends; behavior changes; appetite changes, and more. The best way to know is to check in with the person. Sometimes, asking directly can feel too confrontational or threatening. Checking in with the person by asking basic questions about the relationship (i.e. “How is (partner name) doing?”) and noticing how they answer — if they’re on edge or seem uncomfortable — can help give an idea of whether things are alright or whether they might need extra support.
How do I help? Every individual is unique and will have different ways of healing and ways that they need and want support. Pushing a certain healing route on someone can be harmful if that’s not what they want. If you have advice you’d like to give, there are ways to present information in kind, non-controlling ways. Rather than saying, “You need to do …” one can present an idea as, “I heard that this can help with anxiety …” Communication and connection are key in healing, so make sure to ask if they’re okay with your methods of helping and how you can better support them.
Does this mean I shouldn’t let my teen date? Dating during the teenage years can be messy, but one way for teens to develop the skills for having healthy romantic relationships is to experience healthy relationships within their family and amongst their friends. Teaching your children and teens about the importance of being a kind partner, respecting consent, and knowing how alcohol and other substances can impair judgement, is key. Find helpful information at www.parentupvt.org
Central Vermont New Directions Coalition is hosting an online Zoom conference that will provide general information on teen dating violence along with extra resources. This event is aimed toward parents of teenagers, but everyone is welcome. This conference will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. Email zpickel.cvndc@gmail.com to register, get the Zoom link, or get more information.
Zoey Pickel is a homeschooled senior and has been a youth advocate for a variety of topics since her freshman year of high school, as well as helping empower healthy communities with Central Vermont New Directions Coalition serving Washington County. She can be reached at zpickel.cvndc@gmail.com. Send feedback to currentprevents@gmail.com. View archived editions of Current PrEvents at cvndc.org
