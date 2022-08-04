Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
For the past year I have served as an AmeriCorps VISTA. My position has been working for the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition as their community organizer.
CVPC is an interdisciplinary collaboration of professional organizations and agencies working in the field of substance use prevention, harm reduction, disease prevention, treatment, recovery, and restorative justice. Our mission is to create a harmonized and stigma-free system of care in central Vermont where there is no wrong door or wrong time to ask for help and receive support for substance use disorders. We also focus on trying to prevent the initiation of substance use.
In college, I majored in public health and learned a wide range of skills that have been applicable to my service as a VISTA. Although I studied various parts within the field of public health, having a position in the substance use field has opened my eyes to a whole new world of public health, or should I say, public health crisis.
Substance use in central Vermont is extremely prevalent and involves harmful use of tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and drugs. According to the Vermont Department of Health, in 2021 there was a 33% increase in opioid related deaths from 158 deaths in 2020 to 210 in 2021. Learning how people and organizations in Central Vermont are addressing these issues has been a valuable experience. Not only have I learned a plethora of information regarding substance use disorder, but I have also discovered, as well as experienced, the importance of community outreach and building a coalition of community partners — something that Vermont is unique in its success in doing.
One project that I have worked on during my year of service has been conducting community forums throughout 17 rural towns in Central Vermont. I have organized a total of four community forums, including one for Harwood Unified Union School District, Washington Central Unified Union School District (formerly WCSU), Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools, and Central Vermont Supervisory Union (serving Northfield, Williamstown, Orange and Washington). These forums consisted of a panel of speakers from our coalition, as well as people with lived experience, who represented treatment, recovery, harm reduction and prevention. Each spoke about their organizations’ available resources.
Throughout each of the forum’s open discussion we learned that making the forums more prevention focused appealed to many community members, and we continued to reach out to school members and parents as the forums continued. Valuable and personal conversations were shared at these forums, from those in recovery speaking on their own experience with SUD, to those who are parents or friends who have lost a loved one to SUD. Regardless of individuals’ connection to SUD, people acknowledge this was an issue in their town, whether or not it was addressed and any action to prevent it was being enforced. Additionally, surveys that we administered pre and post forum to determine changes in opinion related to SUD, revealed these forums helped to minimize some stigma related to those in active use, and that if an individual needed help for themselves or a loved one they would know what resources to contact. Another outcome of our forums was identifying the need for more activities for youth.
This led to the start of a new afterschool program to serve the needs of middle school age youth starting on Sept. 1. Afterschool in Nature at Sage Mountain Botanical Sanctuary offers kids a chance to learn and experience the outdoors and offers a sliding scale tuition and scholarships to make this program accessible for all families, even facilitating transportation from local schools in Orange and Washington counties for those in need.
Community organizing and outreach has been a very impactful way to reach communities, especially rural ones. Rural communities benefit from personal and intentional communication. This may mean getting out of our virtual bubbles and getting into the car to drive to a town office and listening to each community’s needs. Addressing SUD in rural Vermont is not a ‘one size fits all’ solution, and instead requires adapting to each town and finding solutions that fit what they are ready to do.
Anyone can make a difference by showing up for these communities and listening to their needs. This means meeting communities where they are, showing up ready to listen to their needs and creating a plan to move forward.
