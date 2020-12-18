Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant through the Vermont Department of Health’s SPF-PFS 2020 SAMHSA Award.
Central Vermont recently saw the award of a three-year Federal Rural Communities Opioid Response Programs grant to help support the work that Central Vermont Medical Center is doing in coordination with a key community coalition, the Washington County Substance Abuse Regional Partnership (WCSARP).
The grant is titled “Building Safe Harbor in Central Vermont,” and was awarded after the coalition spent 2019 completing a needs assessment in response to the opioid crisis in Washington County and developing a forward-looking strategic plan. “Building Safe Harbor” means building a regional system of care (an “ecosystem,” if you will), where people impacted by substance use disorders can reliably access support, services and understanding from multiple points of entry.
To those ends, the grant will focus on the following: bringing increased operational effectiveness to the coalition to meet the needs of our communities; upending stigma and misunderstanding that creates barriers to care and to caring in our communities; displacing factors that lead to the initiation of substance use, especially among youth and young adults; and increasing equitable and affordable access to prevention, harm reduction tools, treatment and recovery programs throughout our rural service area.
This award recognized the story of Central Vermont Medical Center’s Emergency Department and an alliance of community partners who together started a movement from the bottom up seven years ago. Prior to that time, doctors and nurses in the ER were often at sea as to how to help those in need. The regional coalition of partner organizations that developed has led to successful actions supporting hundreds of rural Central Vermonters and their families who live with substance use disorders, including opioids and alcohol. This grant will help us continue to build the ecosystem, one valuable strand in the fabric of our lives and shared communities.
As project director and project coordinator for the grant, we know our top priorities, and we invite all citizens in Central Vermont to join us over the next few months and years. First and foremost, we want to find ways to reach out to every town and city during 2021 in order to understand the conditions on the ground for people, families and friends struggling with substance use disorders. We want to help dispel any misunderstanding, stigma or myths about these medical conditions and their treatments.
In communities where services may be lacking, we want to work with our coalition members to close those gaps. We want to make sure that everyone — old or young, parent, grandparent, family member, friend — knows where to turn at any time, in any town or city, for help for themselves or a loved one. No wrong door, no wrong time. We want to build those pathways and saturate that awareness through our civic and municipal leaders, town organizations, law enforcement, EMS, landlords, business owners... whomever is in a position to connect someone to the lifesaving resources that our coalition partners, with years of experience, provide. But most of all, support the compassion and caring behavior towards others that Vermonters do so well, so that any one of us can help another cross through an open door.
We want, in 2021, to share that work with as many people as possible. Today, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are beginning to see light on the horizon with continued safe practices and effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. We look forward to engaging all of you in conversations and productive work.
If you, or someone you know needs help, call 371-4875 or visit cvmc.org/treatmenthelp. The number is answered by local addiction professionals who can help you get accurate information and the help you need. The opioid crisis is a community crisis. To effectively address this community crisis, we need community help. Share this number and encourage those who need help to seek it.
Mark Depman, M.D. is an Emergency Medicine physician at Central Vermont Medical Center. Eva Zaret, MPH is a public health specialist who has returned to live in Central Vermont after leading teams on the East Coast. Send feedback to currentprevents@gmail.com.
