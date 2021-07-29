BERLIN — It took some negotiating, but plans to replace a structurally deficient culvert that has turned one of Berlin’s busiest town roads into a dead-end street for more than a year are back within the voter-approved authorization.
Just barely.
In March voters approved a $1.4 million fix to the failed culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road and after some haggling with the out-of-state vendor that will supply the concrete components of the precast bridge-like arch, Town Administrator Vince Conti said the project cost now stands at $1,399,412.
That’s the figure Conti plans to present to the Select Board on Monday when he asks them to approve the higher-than-expected low bid for installation of the concrete arch later this year.
The $839,000 bid submitted by DuBois Construction Inc. of Middlesex was easily the lowest of several the town received last week, but it was higher than the engineer’s estimates and — at least briefly — pushed the cost of the project over the $1.4 million figure approved by voters.
Conti said DuBois bid is fixed and the town owes Otter Creek Engineering $100,435 for its work.
The price of the already completed design work and the yet-to-be-incurred construction costs collectively account for $939,435, which was shaping up to be a problem given the Select Board’s recent decision to directly order the precast concrete components of a structure they were told at the time would cost $565,000.
Conti said the good news is, it won’t run quite that high, averting a six-figure overrun that would otherwise have accompanied acceptance of DuBois Construction’s low bid.
According to Conti, representatives of Otter Creek negotiated with the Ohio firm — Contech Engineered Solutions — to lower the price of the yet-to-be-manufactured components of the arch the town ordered last month to the “current value” — $459,0977 — a savings of nearly $106,000.
Almost every bit of that unexpected savings was needed to bring the total cost of the project just under the $1.4 million figure approved by voters.
Armed with that new information and a low bid that is just within the town’s budget, Conti said he will recommend the Select Board award the construction contract to DuBois Construction when it meets on Monday night.
“That’s the plan,” he said.
Conti said the town can comfortably cover the local share of the project — $336,212 — using a reserve fund for structures improvements that currently has a balance of nearly $500,000. Theoretically, there is enough money in that fund to have covered the excess cost associated with the higher than anticipated bids, but not without exceeding the authorization from voters.
Conti said an overrun of as much as $75,000 could have been absorbed while keeping the project on track for completion later this year, but a second vote would have been needed to obtain authorization to spend more than that.
“That would have added a wrinkle to the works,” he said.
Given the warning requirements for special elections and an already tight time frame it is one that would likely have pushed installation of the concrete span and the reopening of the Paine Turnpike North end of Fisher Road into next summer.
“It wouldn’t have been good,” Conti said.
The road has already been closed on one end for a year given severe deterioration detected in the culvert by a crew from DuBois Construction last summer. The crew was working on the now-complete extension of the town’s sewer system along a largely undeveloped section of Paine Turnpike North when it noticed the bottom of the culvert had completely rusted away on both ends.
A quick fix — installing an aluminum “sleeve” inside the structurally compromised culvert that is 12½ feet in diameter — was ruled out by the state last year. That pushed pursuit of a more durable solution into this year. Easement issues and delays in obtaining state approval forced the Select Board to directly order the new structure from Contech late last month. The move was pitched as a way to keep the project from sliding into next year due to the lead time required to manufacture and ship the components of bridge-like arch and wing walls that will replaced the corroded steel culvert. Had the board waited until bids were opened two weeks ago, they were told they would be writing off this construction season.
