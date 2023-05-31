The day Samuel Koroma left his hometown of Freetown, Sierra Leone, to pursue his studies at Castleton University last August, he had no idea that months of stress and worry would follow — or how a community would gather to support him.
On Aug. 12, 2022, the day Koroma was dropped off at the airport to fly to Vermont, a series of violent political protests broke out as citizens clashed with police over the economic hardship and increases in cost of living facing Sierra Leone.
According to Koroma, his family became caught up in the protests and his uncle, the sponsor of his studies in the United States, was severely beaten and hospitalized. His uncle ultimately succumbed to his injuries in October, leaving Koroma with full responsibility for his tuition, board and living expenses.
“The first two or three months (in Vermont) were so stressful for me. My family was trying to contact me during the protests, but there was a scramble of the internet in my country. We couldn’t connect,” Koroma said. “When I got the news that he passed away, that day was the saddest day ever in my life. I was thinking, ‘Who is going to pay my fee? How am I going to stay here?’”
However, in the months since, Castleton community members have rallied to support Koroma, raising money to pay off his spring semester so that he could continue his education.
Charlotte Gerstein, a CU librarian, Multicultural Club adviser and co-leader of Castleton’s Bridge Initiative, said that with the help of a newly formed offshoot program of the Bridge Initiative, the Friends of Castleton International Students, she and other community members jumped into action to keep Koroma at CU.
“Samuel was so anxious (and) it was stressful with so much happening with his family so far away, plus his financial situation totally upending. So, we started a GoFundMe at that point,” Gerstein said. “Now, he’s been feeling a lot better this past semester with the support of the community.”
In addition to financial support for the upcoming CU senior, Gerstein added that community members have also donated food and clothing, with Castleton resident Sonya Saltis even providing temporary housing for Koroma.
Saltis said she heard about Koroma’s situation from a post Gerstein made on Front Porch Forum asking for a local to house him during the spring semester so he could avoid paying for room and board.
Though he is now living on campus while he works for CU facilities over the summer, Saltis housed Koroma from January to May, adding that the experience was beyond wonderful.
At this point, Koroma’s GoFundMe has risen close to $9,500 since the fall, but Saltis said there is still further to go.
“At the end of his spring semester, he still owed close to $11,000. So, he couldn’t even register for fall classes. But since then, we’ve had some generous donations and Samuel’s working, so we’re down to about $5,500 still left on the last semester’s bill,” Saltis said.
Gerstein added that even after this past spring semester is paid off, Koroma will still need assistance with next year’s expenses. In the meantime, she, community members and CU staff are currently looking for a more sustainable source of funding.
Koroma confirmed that he has since registered for classes this coming semester, adding that he did not expect to see people donate that amount of money to him for his studies.
“(The donations) made me feel like there are people in the world who have empathy,” Koroma said. “I’m so grateful for everything. When I saw the amount on the GoFundMe page, I shed tears. People donated to me like this who have never met me, but have seen my situation and helped.”
Moving forward, Koroma said that he is hopeful to obtain his degree in business management this coming year. He added that he one day hopes to use it to work for a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization, specifically a charitable one.
“I want to achieve my goal of being here, because that was what my uncle wanted for me — to study, get educated and (grow) my knowledge,” Koroma said.
