Castleton University held its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019 Saturday.
The sunny day saw a crowd of hundreds gathered at the campus’ pavilion, and Interim President Thomas Mauhs-Pugh said many more were watching the commencement broadcast live on the New England Sports Network.
“Our students have faced unprecedented challenges to be here today,” he said. “The world looks different from when they first stepped foot on campus. Castleton looks different, too.”
Mauhs-Pugh said the graduates had played a role in the changes at Castleton and told them to look ahead to the changes they can make in the world.
“I hope you will always remember your time in Castleton and that you will look forward to visiting campus often,” he said. “You will always be welcome.”
Class of 2022 President Adam Mitchell described a conversation he’d recently had with a close friend who had graduated two years earlier. Mitchell talked about the anxiety he felt about going out into the world, and how he saw himself at a crossroads, where one path might lead to well-paid work, a fulfilling family life and “mundane simplicity,” and another in which he took on the responsibility he felt to make a difference in the world but risked his own sanity in the process.
The conversation, he said, led to an Abraham Lincoln quote: “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” Taking care of himself, Mitchell said he realized, will help him take care of the world.
“At times it might seem like there’s nothing more important than chopping down that tree,” he said. “I urge you, my fellow classmates, to remember that sharpening the axe is just as important.”
Commencement speaker Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland branch of the NAACP, mentioned that two of the graduates helped start the university’s chapter of the organization, which Maus-Pugh said was the only such campus chapter in Vermont.
Schultz talked about her own history of activism, saying how she never pictured herself in her current role and long identified primarily as a mom. She said she became active in racial justice when her own children suffered racist taunts. As she became more active, she said, she found more people coming to her for advice.
“Just like you, my work has just begun,” she said. “Racism rears its head, its ugly head, when we least expect it. I’ve seen it on a community level and it scares me.”
Schultz said she wanted to believe that we, as a people, are better than that. She said the next generation has a lot in front of them, but that they’re ready.
“The reins of power are now in your knowledgeable hands,” she said. “Please consider this mom’s words about the use of that power. Power without empathy is dangerous.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.