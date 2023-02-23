VTSU library protest

Student posters of support ring the checkout desk at Calvin Coolidge Library at Castleton University on Feb. 13 during a protest of Vermont State University plans to go to an all-digital library system.

 Photo provided by Audrey Steinman

Backlash against a plan to make the Vermont State University libraries all-digital continues, with the lieutenant governor and Castleton Select Board officially criticizing the measure, and a petition with 400 signatures from Castleton University alumni supporting a vote of no confidence in the state university system’s leadership.

“Today, I met with dozens of students, faculty and staff from across the VSC system who have been impacted by the planned library closures and changes to the athletics programs,” stated Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman in a news release on Tuesday. “I am concerned by the lack of input that the administration has sought from those who will be most impacted by these decisions. It appears that many of these cuts will create a larger economic decline than the purported savings. If these cuts lead to a large exodus of students and faculty, it could be terminal for those institutions, which we cherish across the state.”

