MONTPELIER — VSECU is warning its Facebook fans to beware of a social media scam masquerading as one of its giveaways.
On Tuesday VSECU received word that a “fake Facebook profile” was messaging fans of its page asking them to click on a link to receive money.
“This is a scam and not associated with an official VSECU giveaway,” officials for the credit union said.
Those who spot the fake page or are messaged, are warned not to click on the link or divulge any personal information and asked to report the incident to Facebook.
VSECU never asks for credit card numbers when conducting its giveways and its Facebook page cannot submit friend requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.