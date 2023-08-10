BARRE — Authorities have confirmed a Chelsea man was killed in a crane-related industrial accident that occurred at the Bellavance Trucking terminal on Vine Street early Tuesday afternoon.
Police Chief Brad Vail said Thursday the accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday while a large section of conveyor, typically used in the granite industry, was being unloaded from a truck with a crane.
According to Vail, the heavy metal conveyor — complete with roller tracks — somehow slipped out of the strapping and landed on Arthur Sanford, 49, of Chelsea. Sanford, who Vail said was pinned beneath the equipment when paramedics arrived, was “alert and responsive” at the time, but pronounced dead at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Vail said it isn’t completely clear what went wrong, but indicated Sanford, who was standing on a rolling safety ladder beside the truck, realized there was a problem.
“He turned quickly to get out of the way but slipped on the steps,” Vail said of Sanford, who was employed at Bellavance.
Dirk Anderson, director of the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said he was waiting to see police reports and reports from two compliance officers that were dispatched to the scene on Wednesday before determining whether VOSHA has jurisdiction.
“We are investigating it … but it’s all very preliminary,” he said.