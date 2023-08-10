BARRE — Authorities have confirmed a Chelsea man was killed in a crane-related industrial accident that occurred at the Bellavance Trucking terminal on Vine Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Brad Vail said Thursday the accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday while a large section of conveyor, typically used in the granite industry, was being unloaded from a truck with a crane.

