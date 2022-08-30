BARRE — A popular annual craft show that routinely drew thousands to the Barre Municipal Auditorium on the weekend after Thanksgiving is folding.

Sidelined for two years because of pandemic-related concerns, the 40th edition of the Greater Barre Craft Guild’s two-day show won’t be held at the auditorium as previously planned on Nov. 26 and 27, according to Pam Sicely, guild president.

