BARRE — A popular annual craft show that routinely drew thousands to the Barre Municipal Auditorium on the weekend after Thanksgiving is folding.
Sidelined for two years because of pandemic-related concerns, the 40th edition of the Greater Barre Craft Guild’s two-day show won’t be held at the auditorium as previously planned on Nov. 26 and 27, according to Pam Sicely, guild president.
Sicely, who lives in Marshfield and has been selling painted, personalized wooden ornaments at the juried show for the past 25 years, said the show won’t be held at all due largely to a booth-based rate adjustment that went into effect while it was idle last year.
The fee, which had been $10-per-booth-per day when the “Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters” was last held in 2019, doubled to $20 a year ago. Proceeds from the special assessment are used to underwrite improvements at the Barre Civic Center complex, which is anchored by the auditorium.
Sicely said the guild fought the $10-per-booth fee when it was imposed several years ago and couldn’t absorb the doubling of that assessment in addition to the cost — $1,550 per day — of renting the auditorium.
“The $20 (-per-booth fee) killed it,” she said, suggesting the guild was “on the fence” about the $10 fee as it sought to resurrect a show that routinely filled both floors of the auditorium with quality crafts and a lot of people for a full weekend at the end of November.
Sicely said the guild was happy to pay $3,100 to rent the auditorium for the weekend and probably would have paid the $10-per-booth fee that was in place in 2019 when the show boasted 92 vendors.
The fee that year amounted to $920-per-day, or $1,840 for the weekend. Based on the same number of vendors and the new rate it would have doubled to $1,840 a day and $3,680 for the weekend — exceeding the cost of renting the facility.
Sicely said that would have been back-breaking even if the guild wasn’t regrouping following a two-year hiatus that saw some of its members retire, others move, and many find other ways to sell what they make — some with more success than others.
“We’ve been struggling to find vendors to fill the show,” she said. “We might have been able to do it if we didn’t have that ridiculous fee looming over us.”
Sicely said charging admission was never an option in the estimation of the guild’s members, and passing the increase on to vendors was not viewed as a viable option.
The guild had reserved the weekend after Thanksgiving and planned to rent space in Alumni Hall to jury prospective crafters on Sept. 17.
Sicely said those dates have been released, refund checks have been sent to crafters who had already registered, and this year’s show won’t go on.
Sicely didn’t rule out a future return under a different name in a different space, but didn’t relish the thought of hosting a show somewhere other than the auditorium.
“It’s a real bummer,” she said.
Tell it to Sue Alenick.
A quilter from Burlington, Alenick, 83, participated in every show — all 39 of them — including the first, which was held outdoors in City Hall Park before it morphed into the winter show at the auditorium.
There it stayed until the pandemic hit, prompting back-to-back cancellations that preceded the now-aborted comeback.
“I’m heartbroken,” Alenick said. “It’s something I’ve always looked forward to.”
“That’s the show that pays my car insurance and most of my house insurance,” she said, noting the Barre show’s reputation quickly spread and it attracted holiday shoppers from all over the Northeast.
It was the right mix of quality crafts, in the right place at the right time at the right price, said Alenick, who through the years drove through her share of blizzards to sell quilted pillows, placemats and potholders to people who flocked to the auditorium.
“It wasn’t a ‘snob show,’ said Alenick, who once did as many as 30 shows a year when she was younger and speaks from experience.
“There are shows where people think their stuff is so elegant they have to charge the moon for it,” she said. “This wasn’t like that. The average person could come to that show and feel that they weren’t priced out.”
The fact that the show was priced out of the auditorium is an ironic twist for Alenick, who questions the wisdom of a decision that cost Barre a show that brought a lot of people to the community, many of whom ate and shopped downtown.
“I cannot imagine how leaving that auditorium unused for two days is better than giving us a rate that we could afford,” she said. “It’s sad.”
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and general services, said the show was over before he had the opportunity to attempt to accommodate the guild as he did the Barre Fish and Game Club, which brought back its gun show earlier this year.
Bergeron said he kept the booth fee at $10 to keep that show and is in the process of negotiating a three-year agreement with its organizers. He said he would have extended the same offer to Sicely, but isn’t sure it would have mattered.
“I think there’s more to it than the rates,” he said.
Sicely didn’t dispute that assessment, but she said the rates were a decision to dissolve the guild that was formed more than 40 years ago for the sole purpose of hosting an annual show that enjoyed broad support from those in central Vermont and well beyond.
“We do want to thank the community and our crafters for coming to the show over the years,” she said.
Alenick echoed that assessment, and said if Sicely is successful organizing a new show in a new venue next year, she said she’ll be there.
“As long as I can get out of bed in the morning, I’m in,” said the woman, who now does only a handful of smaller shows much closer to home but has a soft spot for Barre.
“This is one (show) that I was not going to give up,” Alenick added. “It was almost like coming home. … I’ll miss the place and the people.”
