DANVILLE – A public information meeting about Eastern coyotes will be held in Danville March 31.
The meeting, put on by Vermont Fish and Wildlife, will feature Furbearer Project leader Kimberly Royar and wildlife ecologist David Person. It will take placed at the Danville Community Center on Route 2 at 6:30 p.m.
According to a news release, Royar helped landowners improve wildlife habitat, did extensive research on bobcats, coyotes and other furbearers, worked to restore Vermont’s population of American martens, and worked in Fish and Wildlife’s central office as a special assistant to the Commissioner.
Person did research on coyotes in Vermont for his master’s degree from the University of Vermont as well as research on wolves, deer and predator-prey dynamics for 22 years in Alaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.