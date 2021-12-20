WATERBURY -- Headed into the holiday break, local school staff had the busiest weekend yet addressing new cases of COVID-19 at the same time that the Vermont Department of Health announced that it has confirmed the first case in Vermont attributed to the omicron variant.
From Friday through Monday midday, the Harwood Unified Union School District announced eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for December to 23; so far for the school year, the district has reported 52 cases. School announcements do not always specify whether the cases are in students or staff and those reported are only for individuals who were contagious while at school.
Brookside Primary School has seen 10 cases this month; Harwood Union Middle/High School has had seven; Crossett Brook Middle School has logged four and one each was reported at elementary schools in Warren and Moretown, according to school announcements detailing the cases and steps being taken for contact tracing, etc. that are posted on the district’s website homepage at HUUSD.org.
The uptick in school cases came as the state Health Department announced that genetic sequencing has identified the new variant in a specimen collected on Dec. 8 from an individual who is a Lamoille County resident in their 30s. “The individual was fully vaccinated and had been experiencing mild symptoms,” the bulletin said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine last week said he was anticipating the Omicron variant showing up soon in Vermont following word from city officials in Burlington who announced that it had been detected in wastewater being monitored there. “We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw omicron in our state, and made sequencing a priority,” he said.
The Health Department has partnered with the Broad Institute to perform genetic sequencing of samples collected from lab-confirmed COVID-positive cases. Global research is finding that the omicron variant spreads faster than the Delta variant which has dominated cases in the current surge that began in late summer. Omicron so far has been identified in cases in more than 40 U.S. states and territories, according to the Health Department.
In studying patterns with the new variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects that those with an omicron infection will be able to spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms, the Health Department’s announcement explained.
Levine stressed the importance of the public getting vaccinated including booster shots. “As the effectiveness of the initial vaccines begins to wane, boosters provide the protection you need against bad outcomes, including serious illness, hospitalizations and death, especially for people whose age or health conditions make them vulnerable,” Levine said. “I can’t emphasize this enough: All Vermonters need to be as protected as possible, as soon as possible. So get vaccinated, get children age 5 and older vaccinated, and if you are due to get your booster shot, get it as soon as you can.”
With the holidays approaching, the Health Department reminds Vermonters to take steps to help slow the spread of the virus including staying home if sick and using testing if someone has symptoms, has been a close contact of someone with COVID-19, or has traveled or been at a large gathering, the department said.
Although Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials have been reluctant to impose new mask requirements in recent months as cases have surged, the Health Department’s Saturday bulletin recommended wearing a mask in “indoor public settings and around anyone at higher risk of COVID-19.” It also suggests keeping holiday gatherings small and for people to test prior to getting together.
Information is online on the Health Department website healthvermont.gov regarding testing and vaccine and booster clinics including hours and appointment signup for testing at the Waterbury Ambulance Station on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
--- Impacts on schools
At the Harwood Union School Board meeting on Dec. 15, Superintendent Brigid Nease offered an update with data summaries regarding COVID-19 in the schools.
Detains on attendance for both staff and students was included. Nease noted that the district is “still grappling with coverage” and continues to have an urgent need for substitute teachers. Last month, Nease noted staff absences numbered 95 per week. That’s increased recently to 119 absences the week after Thanksgiving and 130 staff out the week of Dec. 6-10, she said.
Looking at vaccination statistics, Nease’s report noted that as of Dec. 7, 98.5% of the district’s staff was vaccinated. Harwood Union MS/HS had the highest percentage of vaccinated students (86% received a first dose; 84% have received a second shot), given that older students have been eligible for the vaccine since the spring. The vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11 in November. Crossett Brook Middle School, Waitsfield Elementary, and Fayston Elementary schools had the highest percentages – between 80 and 85% – of younger students with a first vaccine dose.
Nease was asked about state Education Secretary Dan French last week saying that the state may give district’s the go-ahead to drop mask requirements in January for schools where at least 80% of the students are vaccinated.
Nease noted that the state’s guidance this year is advisory and not mandatory. She said the administrative and nursing teams are discussing the issue but are not likely to relax requirements soon because they credit masking with low spread of the virus in schools. “We are not comfortable unmasking at school at this point,” she said.
Board members also asked whether the uptick in school cases indicates the virus is spreading in school. Nease said the opposite so far seems to be true. School nurses report few circumstances where school cases came from contact at school. Contact tracing and testing after cases are identified are not turning up many new cases within cohorts. “Whatever is happening for kids to turn positive is happening outside of school,” she said.
The district’s schools after Thanksgiving have begun using the Test-To-Stay program, Nease said. Daily rapid tests under this effort are allowing unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts to a positive individual but do not have any virus symptoms to remain in school, she explained.
In addition, weekly surveillance testing is helping find positive cases early. Nease’s report notes that about 700 tests were collected each of the past two weeks. “We are coming up with two or three asymptomatic positive cases every time we test,” Nease said, “where people would not even know they were positive.”
Nease’s COVID-19 data update is online in the Dec. 15 school board packet at huusd.org/huusd-board.
--- Waterbury cases
Vermont Health Department town-by-town data updated on Friday, Dec. 17, shows Waterbury with a total of 493 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, that’s up by 24 in the seven days ending Wednesday, Dec. 15. The new cases in the most recent week recorded were down slightly from the previous week when the 29 cases recorded was the highest one-week total for the entire pandemic.
Nearby communities saw some increases in cases through Dec. 15, but Waterbury remained the highest of the towns in the Harwood Union school district and those towns adjacent to Waterbury, according to the latest state breakdown.
Stowe had 19 new cases in the past week for a total of 344 since March 2020; Warren had 5 (total 76) and Waitsfield had 3 (total 118), according to the Health Department. The state also logged two cases for Bolton and one each for Moretown and Middlesex.
In all, 35 new cases were reported in communities in the Harwood school district. The previous week’s count of 42 cases was the highest weekly total for this school year.
--- Holiday message
In a letter to school staff and families Monday morning, the school district reminds all to take precautions over the holiday break and to report any cases of COVID-19 that they experience.
The message urges vigilance for COVID-19 symptoms and contains guidance on how to determine contagious periods. It also notes that school staff will be on duty for contact tracing as needed over the break.
“We do not expect the Vermont Department of Health to notify the district of any cases; therefore, we are counting on families to report a positive case to the schools,” the letter states.
Notifications will be made by email during break, the memo says; it also contains details on testing sites in Waterbury, Berlin and Waitsfield.
“We are all weary of pandemic living – but it is through the safety measures and open communication that we are practicing that we are able to carry on with educating our students in a safe, supportive and mostly uninterrupted environment. It is certainly our new year’s wish that this trend will only improve,” the memo says.
The full letter is posted online on the district’s website homepage at HUUSD.org
