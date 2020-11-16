NORTHFIELD – The 4th Annual Common Spirit Celebration has been canceled due to the increase in cases of the novel coronavirus in Vermont.
The event, scheduled to take place Dec. 4 in Montpelier, is comprised of an old-fashioned, European-style outdoor holiday market held by the Northfield Farmers Market. It also includes the annual tree lighting ceremony sponsored by the Northfield Recreation Committee.
The market had already moved from inside to out due to the pandemic, but organizers announced Monday the event had to be canceled entirely after Gov. Phil Scott told residents last week not to gather because there had been a sharp increase in cases of the virus.
