The new COVID-19 vaccine booster shots became available on Wednesday.
The boosters are designed to protect against the newest strains of the virus, said Monica Ogelby, immunization program manager at the Vermont Department of Health.
“Anybody ages 12 years and older should get an updated COVID-19 booster when eligible, and you are eligible if you have completed a primary series and it’s been at least two months since your last COVID-19 vaccination,” she said Wednesday.
The booster is free to those getting it, she said. People with insurance may see their insurance provider charged an administrative fee, but the person getting the shot won’t be required to pay anything.
The boosters have been authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration with a unanimous recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The vaccines are available at numerous clinics and pharmacies around the state, she said. People should visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine to find one, or call 211.
“They’re safe and effective and continue to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and certainly death,” Ogelby said. “And we know that they’re far more effective against the variants we’ve seen of COVID that have been emerging.”
Vermont pre-ordered 17,500 doses, she said. It can order more, and plans to, forecasting that it will soon be providing 20,000 per week.
“We heard there were lines out the door this morning at the 8:30 clinic in Middlebury, which is great,” she said. “People have been waiting for this. We’re glad the demand is there, and we’re confident we’ll be able to meet the demand.”
She expects, along with national experts, that COVID-19 boosters will become an annual offering, just like influenza shots, though the future can be rather hard to predict.
The health department also is recommending people get flu shots.
“It’s perfectly safe to get both,” said Ogelby. “It’s not going to be available today, but we’re hoping next week we’ll be offering flu vaccines at the COVID-19 walk-in clinics so that people can get both on the same day.”
Getting both vaccines at once might lead to one feeling more tired the following day and having two sore arms instead of one, but that’s about it, she said.
About 90% of Vermonters have had some level of vaccination, she said.
To get the new booster, one must have completed an initial course of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said. Those are still available at the same places people can get the booster.
Though it’s been more than a year since the vaccine was made widely available, some are still getting their first rounds of shots, said Ogelby. In August, 2,340 people got their first doses, while in July 4,070 got it for the first time.
The state has a public information campaign ready to go, she said.
“We know that, historically, people are very pro-vaccine, then there’s a chunk of people who are in the middle, and then there’s a chunk of people that are just very anti-vaccine,” she said. “It’s not that we ignore people that are anti-vaccine, we still try to support them and have conversations but we know that it’s the people in the middle that really depend on their health care providers, or peers, or other trusted individuals in their communities to help them with decision making.”
Much of the work being done to overcome vaccine hesitancy is being done by the department’s community partners and service providers who can have one-on-one conversations with people who have concerns.
The boosters have become available at an ideal time, stated Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“As the weather cools, we start spending more time inside — and that is when we see increases in cases of respiratory viruses like colds and flu, and now COVID-19,” he stated. “This fast-evolving virus continues to demand our attention, and I am pleased we now have an updated vaccine that targets the variants we see circulating in Vermont.”
According to a department release, there are two types of vaccine one can get. One is made by Pfizer and is usable by people 12 and older. The other is made by Moderna, which is authorized for those 18 and older. Both are “bivalent” meaning they protect against the SARS-CoV2 virus, which started the pandemic, and the newer omicron variant.
Levine stated that the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent the virus from spreading, but do reduce the chance of one becoming seriously ill.
“Getting this new booster will help build protection for when you do encounter the virus,” he stated. “This can reduce cases of serious illness and hospitalizations — and, most important, help prevent additional deaths and loss from this terrible pandemic.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
