BARRE — He didn’t think a law career was what he wanted growing up with both his parents being lawyers, but the county’s newest prosecutor says he enjoys criminal law so much that it doesn’t even seem like work.
Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Lueders-Dumont successfully co-chaired his first trial earlier this week.
Lueders-Dumont grew up in Lincoln and went to Mount Abraham Union High School in Bristol. Both of his parents had worked as public defenders, so he said he grew up in the courthouse in Middlebury.
“I didn’t actually think I wanted to do law because I saw they were always working weekends and nights and thought, ‘Whoa, this is a lot of work,’” he said.
Lueders-Dumont went to Skidmore College and then worked for Rep. Peter Welch for two years doing outreach and other work as a staff assistant. He then worked for state Treasurer Beth Pearce as her policy director from 2014 to 2018.
Lueders-Dumont said Pearce convinced him to go to law school, so he attended the University of Maine School of Law.
“I got out of Vermont for a couple years, and it was there that I realized that I was very interested in criminal legal work,” he said.
Lueders-Dumont had planned to get into advocacy work while in law school, particularly for older people and those with disabilities. He said he realized a better way to do that advocacy was to get involved in criminal law.
He said he worked for a summer in state Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office and then as an intern in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s office in Burlington under Sarah George. Lueders-Dumont said that’s where he connected with Rory Thibault, the state’s attorney in Washington County.
Lueders-Dumont said he lives in Montpelier and had seen the work Thibault had been doing and was interested in working with him.
“I think I was a squeaky wheel and got myself an interview with him and I’ve just been really enjoying the work here since then,” he said.
Lueders-Dumont said he was drawn to a new generation of prosecutors like Thibault who take a community-wide approach to their jobs instead of just focusing on prosecuting crimes.
He was hired in May and assisted with appellate work until he passed the Vermont bar in July. That’s when he started getting more time in the courtroom.
Thibault said of his newest deputy prosecutor, “Tim has been a great addition to the team. He brings a sense of commitment to the community and a level of maturity rarely seen in new prosecutors. I have been impressed with the empathy he brings to the process, as well as his insights into criminal justice reform.”
Lueders-Dumont and Thibault co-chaired a jury trial Monday where Quinton J. Breault, 24, of Barre, was convicted on a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release. According to police, Breault punched a woman in the face at the Tilden House in July and put her in a chokehold. He will be sentenced on the convictions at a later date.
The trial was Lueders-Dumont’s first. His caseload is mainly driving cases and he helps cover arraignments every Thursday morning. He said he’s been trying to observe as many court procedures as possible.
“But the best way to learn is definitely by doing,” he said, so he jumped at the chance to co-chair the trial.
He said picking a jury was a great experience.
“It’s such a community-wide thing when you do a jury draw. Pulling from all different sections of Washington County,” he said.
He said he was nervous at the beginning, but he prepared as best he could and as the trial got underway, his nerves dissipated.
Lueders-Dumont said it’s important for him to treat everyone with respect, the defendant included. He said he quickly realized things aren’t always as simple as they seem and someone who is a defendant one day could be a witness to a crime or a victim the next.
He said the concern he had as a kid about a legal profession being too much work has evaporated. His problem now is he enjoys the work to the point that his fiancée sometimes has to tell him to stop talking about work so they can talk about something else.
“I realized it’s not really work if you’re enjoying it so much,” he said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
