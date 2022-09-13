EAST MONTPELIER — Complaints associated with the resurfacing of County Road haven’t completely subsided, but they have smoothed over considerably as work on the 3.8-mile stretch of town road enters the home stretch.
The select board received a good news update on a project that generated controversy last month due to a string of complaints from people who blamed an inordinate number of flat tires on the crushed ledge that has served as the surface for County Road since the asphalt was stripped in mid-July.
The initial wave of complaints appears to have ended, and while Chair Seth Gardner told the board he’s heard from one person who blames the condition of County Road for five flat tires, Selectman Carl Etnier said this week’s designated detour is the “outrage” du jour.
“I don’t know how we could do roadwork without putting up detours,” Etnier said, even as board members were told the detour that was in place Monday might not be necessary by Wednesday afternoon.
Though work was delayed for nearly a month, Road Foreman Guthrie Perry said the road-closing installation of the first of two culverts — this one near the entrance to Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks — could be completed in time to open the road later this afternoon. Based on progress that had been made on Monday, Perry predicted the road would reopen and the detour that relied on Barnes and Center roads would be abandoned by the end of the day on Thursday.
That said, Perry explained, another detour and another road closure is coming soon, as a crew from Blue Mountain Trucking & Excavating starts work on replacing a second culvert just north of Barnes Road.
Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said Tuesday the road could briefly be closed on Friday as a guardrail is removed, a silt fence is installed, and the site readied for excavation to begin next week. The road will be open to through traffic this weekend and closed next week until the second culvert is installed.
That work is expected to be completed by the end of next week and the project, which experienced a contractor-related setback, is sticking to a revised schedule that should soon make that crushed ledge a memory.
Barring an unforeseen setback, the ripped-up section of County Road that runs from Montpelier to Calais, will be paved the first week of October.
Board members agreed to invest $16,000 in new guardrail to complement the fresh pavement the road will receive as part of the $1.3 million project.
Perry said the old guardrails — some removed in preparation for the culvert work now underway, and some tied to the culvert project slated for next week — were rusted and bent and, with the board’s blessing, could be replaced.
Board members agreed to incur the expense in the context of a broader project.
County Road was last paved more than a decade ago, and it has been 25 years since the asphalt was ground down and the road was completely resurfaced.
In other business Monday, board members voted to appropriate $100,000 of the money the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act to CV Fiber for the purpose of bringing internet to unserved and under-served areas of town. The money will be used to make individual connections to CV Fiber’s system and will be matched by the Vermont Community Broadband Board. The deadline for leveraging the matching funds is Thursday.
Select board members had discussed the prospect of making a six-figure commitment of ARPA funds in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.