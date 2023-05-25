MONTPELIER — The master planning process for a city-owned tract on Country Club Road moved forward Wednesday night as city councilors endorsed overarching goals for the 134-acre property, but had to be coaxed into signing off on the concept plan recommended by their consultant.

Only after being assured the drawing few seemed enthusiastic about would be used purely for “illustrative purposes,” councilors agreed it could be included in the actionable master plan that is expected to be delivered for their review next month.

