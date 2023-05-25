MONTPELIER — The master planning process for a city-owned tract on Country Club Road moved forward Wednesday night as city councilors endorsed overarching goals for the 134-acre property, but had to be coaxed into signing off on the concept plan recommended by their consultant.
Only after being assured the drawing few seemed enthusiastic about would be used purely for “illustrative purposes,” councilors agreed it could be included in the actionable master plan that is expected to be delivered for their review next month.
It almost didn’t happen at all because some councilors were wary of creating the perception they actually liked what they saw. One of them — Tim Heney — clearly didn’t.
“I don’t think this project is going to look anything like this when it’s done,” Heney said. “I really hope it doesn’t.”
Heney’s reaction was fueled in part by the fact that — but for the number of housing units — the concept plan recommended the consultant and supported by 48% of the respondents a recent online survey, was the same as the other two choices.
“I think it really is just one plan with three versions,” he said.
All three options assume a mix of housing would be constructed along a substantially similar road network that would traverse the portion of the property long-used as the local Elks Club’s nine-hole golf course and a 12-acre recreation zone that includes the former Elks’ lodge would be reserved for indoor and outdoor recreation.
Heney said he would prefer to see more housing proposed in the portion of the property closest to existing utility and fewer streets that will drive up development costs.
“It just doesn’t grab me,” he said, likening the plan to subdivisions that were constructed 40 or 50 years ago.
“It’s a step along the way,” he said. “I don’t think anybody should come out of this tonight thinking the City Council endorsed this as a master plan that’s going to happen … this way.”
Councilor Cary Brown said she feared some would. “What I’m concerned about is that we say: ‘Oh, we like this one,’ and the message that the public gets is this is the plan that’s happening,” she said.
Like Heney, Brown noted the city doesn’t yet know enough about the site to assess its development potential and questioned the value of endorsing a hypothetical option simply to include an illustration in the final plan.
“It really does feel like we’re being asked to narrow down (the options),” she said.
There were other concerns, affordability among them.
“By the time we’re done with this, we’re just going to create more of what we’ve got, which is to say (housing) prices that only a small segment of the population can afford,” Councilor Sal Alfano said.
While he said he appreciated the eventual need to forge public-private partnerships in order to develop housing on the property, Alfano said the city must be careful when entering those relationships.
“We’re going to need partners, but if we simply leave it to developers, I think they’re going to do what they’ve always done,” he said.
Councilor Pelin Kohn expressed her concern the city’s cost of developing the project would compete for limited financial resources with existing needs that range from aging infrastructure to the unhoused.
“It’s very concerning to me,” she said.
Those concerns all came after Stephanie Clarke, of White + Burke Real Estate Advisors, sought to assure the council it wasn’t being asked to make any financial commitments or lock into a particular development plan.
“This is not a final land plan,” she said. “It is not a final design, and this is not to be viewed in isolation from the plan that’s coming in June. … This is a road map more than anything.”
Heney made that motion, but before it was seconded Councilor Dona Bate interjected, asking Clarke whether the motion would give her what she needed to complete the master plan.
“It would be helpful to have some more specificity,” Clarke said, urging the council to approve one of the three concept plans that she said would be “illustrative only” and feature “appropriate disclaimers.”
Heney reluctantly agreed to go with the plan recommended by White and had been endorsed by the city’s housing committee.
“It’s the best one of the three,” he said, reiterating the city should swiftly start the process of hiring an engineer to determine what is and isn’t possible on the site.
