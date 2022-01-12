No new taxes? That was the gist of Councilor Michael Boutin’s meeting-ending request. Boutin’s wondered what a municipal budget that wouldn’t require any increase in property taxes would look like during the coming fiscal year.
It prompted push-back from some of his council colleagues Tuesday night.
Boutin’s suggested the council consider eliminating the modest tax rate increase that would be required to finance the $13.3 million city spending plan currently under consideration. His suggestion hints that City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s hope to propose a budget that enjoys the council’s unanimous backing may be in jeopardy.
The council is scheduled to review the budget one last time before adopting it next Tuesday and Boutin said fresh concerns fueled by “surprising” reactions to social media polls he conducted have given him cause for pause.
According to Boutin, the responses have him questioning the proposed budget, which, in its current form, would add nearly 4 cents to the city’s tax rate — an increase of just under 2%.
Boutin suggested that might be 2% too high given the current cost of buying everything from groceries and gasoline to home heating oil.
“Our community is struggling financially right now,” Boutin said, indicating he would like to see a budget that reflects no increase in the tax rate, even if that means using more of a recently audited $568,000 surplus as a source of revenue.
The budget already includes $50,000 in surplus funds, as well as $100,000 in one-time federal funding the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act. That additional revenue was largely responsible for whittling what was once a 4.26% rate increase to the 1.99% increase now under consideration while retaining the proposed creation of four new positions.
Boutin said he wanted to see what level funding the tax rate would “look like,” but wasn’t interested in wasting Mackenzie’s time if no one else was interested.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said he was confused by what he viewed as Boutin’s “last-minute request” — one he noted was at odds with his earlier support for keeping the increase in the 2% to 3% range.
“That (a 0% increase) is a significant change from your prior positions at the eleventh hour in my view,” Hemmerick said.
“It’s a response to the community I represent,” Boutin replied, noting that while budget deliberations began weeks ago residents didn’t have anything to react to until relatively recently.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said Boutin’s request wasn’t realistic in a city that is confronted with the same rising costs as its residents.
“A 0% budget is not financially responsible and simply kicks the bills of the city down the road,” he said. “Those bills come due eventually and we have to pay them.”
That said, Waszazak acknowledged inflation is taking its toll, while suggesting blame for that belongs in Washington, D.C., and Montpelier.
“People are still absolutely struggling and one of the reasons they’re struggling is because there’s no more help coming from the federal or the state government for people who are struggling,” he said.
The “roundtable” discussion that morphed into a brief budget debate ensued that almost ended when talk turned to a recent surge in COVID cases before it was renewed by Hemmerick.
Hemmerick suggested the budget included strategic investments needed to grow the city’s tax base.
“To do that, it takes people,” he said.
Hemmerick defended the proposed creation of three new positions — an assistant public works director, a junior planner and a custodian — but didn’t specifically mention an information technology specialist the council has authorized Mackenzie to hire with surplus funds this year.
“It’s easy to disparage those positions as not needed, but the city staff has said they are needed,” he said, describing them as “good investments.”
Hemmerick went on to voice support for a 1% local option sales tax that came up several times earlier in the meeting.
Though the tax has been historically unpopular with Barre voters, Hemmerick echoed Mackenzie and Mayor Lucas Herring in suggesting the $750,000 in annual revenue it could generate would be key to addressing a daunting backlog of infrastructure projects.
“We don’t get ahead unless we change the way we’re doing business and look at these new revenue sources,” Hemmerick said.
Though Boutin has consistently objected to asking voters to approve a tax they’ve handily rejected three times before, the rest of the council appears poised to warn a vote on the charter change that would earmark money raised to improving streets, sidewalks and addressing other capital needs.
Herring repeatedly suggested revenue generated by the local option tax would be key toward addressing the city’s capital needs and Mackenzie said he is prepared to address questions that have been raised about the proposal “head-on” in the run up to Town Meeting Day.
The tax proposal came up during the council’s preliminary discussion of how the $2.5 million in ARPA funds should be spent.
Some of it already has been. That includes the $100,000 that is included in the budget proposal as revenue and $17,000 that is covering the cost of a warming shelter that is being hosted by the Aldrich Public Library. However, the vast majority remains available.
Hemmerick joined councilor Samn Stockwell in making the case $1 million of the money be earmarked for housing — an investment they argued would grow the city’s Grand List, bend the curve on its declining population, and address housing insecurity.
That proposal is squarely in the mix, though questions — including precisely how the money would be spent, whether those costs are ARPA-eligible and whether it could be spent in time — remain.
After some discussion, councilors generally agreed $1 million of the money should be earmarked for infrastructure improvements, another $1 million be reserved for the housing initiative, and $500,000 could be made available to underwrite projects that reflect “community innovation.”
The rough break down suggested by Hemmerick enjoyed the support of the council, with one exception.
Boutin said before deciding how to divide the money he wanted to see a ranked list of infrastructure projects that would account for all $2.5 million. That list, he said, should serve as the starting point for the council’s discussion given the fact all agree the city’s infrastructure needs far exceed its available resources.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
