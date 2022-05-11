BARRE — When it comes to redesigning roads, a majority of the City Council agreed to heed the advice of paid professionals and not the preference of a divided citizen committee interested in reducing the number of wheels on what might be Barre’s squeakiest street.
Merchant Street residents have long complained their once tranquil neighborhood has been transformed into a high-speed shortcut. Those complaints led to the installation of “Stop” signs at one intersection and, more recently, a “speed table.” The city’s Transportation Advisory Committee recommended those changes, as well as other tweaks to the street that haven’t yet been implemented, but are on Public Works Director Bill Ahearn’s “to-do” list.
Earlier this year the committee agreed to recommend revisions to the state Agency of Transportation’s plans to reconfigure the “Y” intersection in front of Hope Cemetery — the one where southbound motorists on Route 14 can continue on down Maple Avenue or bear left on to Merchant Street.
The new plan, which is 20 years old, involves creating a new “T” intersection that would require motorists turning off the section of Route 14 that doubles as Maple Avenue in Barre and onto Merchant Street to navigate a 90-degree turn and improve sight distance for motorists turning off Merchant Street and onto Route 14.
Everyone on the committee and the council likes that aspect of the plan, but some object to the proposed creation of a left turn only lane that would segregate southbound motorists on Route 14 looking to turn on to Merchant Street from those continuing down Maple Avenue.
Though the committee’s initial attempt to recommend a revision failed in January, it was approved on a 4-2 vote in February and was presented to city councilors Tuesday night.
The scope of the safety-related project hasn’t changed since 2015 when an earlier council was told the federally funded work should be done in 2017.
It wasn’t.
However, councilors were told Tuesday night the project, which estimates now suggest will cost $2.7 million — is back on track, federal funding will cover all of it, and the plan is to solicit bids in September with an eye toward starting construction this time next year.
Though it was never clear from Tuesday night’s discussion that dropping the left turn lane was a viable option, a majority of the council agreed it wasn’t one they were interested in after listening to Ahearn and Taylor Sisson, a project manager with the state Agency of Transportation.
Ahearn and Sisson defended what they maintained were safety-related improvements to an intersection with a high accident history even as Michael Hellein, chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee, noted state data suggests there have only been four accidents — none involving injuries — at that location in the past 10 years.
Hellein said creating the dedicated turn lane was at odds with a provision of the municipal plan that suggests “nonlocal traffic” be discouraged from turning on to Merchant Street from Route 14.
“It seems to me that the community priority is to focus on traffic moving along Maple Avenue and to try to decrease the traffic that’s passing through our neighborhoods,” he said.
Hellein said widening the two-lane road to include a turn lane could create a hazard for pedestrians destined for Hope Cemetery.
Ahearn said the committee’s concern about pedestrian safety could easily be addressed without eliminating a turning lane he viewed as a crucial element of the project.
Ahearn argued the left-turn lane would reduce — if not eliminate — the likelihood of rear-end collisions involving a southbound vehicle waiting to turn onto Merchant Street and another heading down Maple Avenue. The downhill grade didn’t help, and he said speed was a consideration.
Absent an accident, Ahearn said, creating a place where some vehicles may have to routinely stop to turn would create congestion that may cause some drivers to “accelerate to make up for lost time” on Maple Avenue and Summer Street.
“The argument can be cut both ways,” he said, noting those streets were neighborhoods, too.
Ahearn said the city was confronted with a policy question.
“Are we more concerned about safety for folks than we are ... about public concerns about vehicle counts on their streets?” he asked.
Councilor Michael Boutin said he supported what was pitched as a safety-first design and wasn’t interested in second guessing Ahearn or the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Boutin said he did worry about rear-end collisions if the turn lane wasn’t added and didn’t believe its presence would increase the number of vehicles that, for whatever reason, opt to use Merchant Street.
Residents Rosemary Averill and Renita Marshall agreed.
“Safety should be our first priority,” Averill said.
Marshall, the former chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee, endorsed the project as proposed.
“I don’t know why we’re discussing this based on ‘feeling’ instead of ‘fact,’” she said.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick, who twice supported the revision as a member of the Transportation Advisory Committee, said he hadn’t changed his mind and didn’t believe the project, as proposed, was consistent with his vision for the city.
“I’ve never seen a real estate ad that said: ‘I want faster cars and more traffic,’” he said, suggesting the proposed left turn lane could lead to both on Merchant Street.
Like Hellein, Hemmerick also expressed concern about pedestrian safety.
Councilor Emel Cambel questioned the suggestion the introduction of a left-turn lane would increase speeds and indicated concerns about pedestrians might be more compelling if the city had already invested in sidewalks in an area that has none.
Cambel said she wasn’t averse to having that conversation, but didn’t believe it should hold up a project that, notwithstanding differing opinions on the designated turn lane, would improve an awkward intersection.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak, who lives on Merchant Street, agreed.
“I love the idea of sidewalks and crosswalks, but that’s not what’s on the table,” he said, joining Boutin, Cambel and councilors Thomas Lauzon and Michael Deering in endorsing the state’s plan despite the committee’s recommendation.
Hemmerick and Councilor Samn Stockwell voted against the motion.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.