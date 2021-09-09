MONTPELIER — Stephen Whitaker isn’t registered to vote in Montpelier, but the frequent City Council critic’s latest complaint challenging the appointment of its newest member will force the panel to meet at least briefly on Monday.
That’s six days too late, according to Whitaker, who sought to block Jennifer Morton from being sworn in by City Clerk John Odum during what was her first council meeting Wednesday night.
At issue, according to Whitaker, is his belief the council violated Vermont’s Open Meeting Law when it contacted two of the four applicants — Morton and Eugenio “Gene” Leon — for the vacant District 3 seat while in executive session.
After reaching Morton, the council, which had already publicly interviewed the two other applicants — Cary Brown and Alice Goltz — returned to open session. Members briefly interviewed Morton, who was a remote participant at the meeting, before going back into executive session to discuss filling the vacancy created by Dan Richardson’s recent resignation.
When the council emerged, members unanimously voted to appoint Morton, prompting Goltz, who, like Brown, attended the meeting in person without being summoned, to express her displeasure and Whitaker to blast the council for what he viewed as a breach of the Open Meeting Law.
Whitaker subsequently reduced his objections to writing, suggesting that what he believed was a procedural misstep “invalidated” Morton’s appointment. The appointment, he argued, should be rescinded, the seat should remain vacant and the council should start from scratch.
That’s where things stood Wednesday night when Odum, whose wife — Brown — was one of the four applicants, readied to administer the oath of office to Morton.
Whitaker objected, noting councilors had not yet formally responded to allegations with respect to the Open Meeting Law.
Mayor Anne Watson acknowledged as much, but noted the council still had time.
“We have 10 days to respond,” she said, prompting the first of two rebukes from Whitaker.
The first occurred before Morton was sworn in.
“You’re making a mockery of the democratic process,” he said, noting the whole point of his challenge was to prevent Morton from being seated until after what he believed was procedural flaw had been cured.
The second came moments after Morton’s ceremonial swearing in, which was accompanied by a hearty round of applause.
Describing himself as a Montpelier resident, Whitaker, who isn’t a registered voter, accused the elected council of effectively ignoring issues raised in his complaint.
“You have corrupted the process,” he said, adding: “You really need to look at the damage you’re doing to this town and to faith and trust in government.”
Councilors, who had no qualms about Morton being sworn in at the start of their meeting, agreed hours later Whitaker was due a response before next Friday. A special council meeting has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday for the sole purpose of taking up that topic.
Despite Whitaker’s claims the Open Meeting Law was violated, the council has been transparent. Like Brown and Goltz, Morton was briefly interviewed in open session after Watson disclosed the council attempted to reach both candidates they weren’t able to interview while discussing the appointment behind closed doors. Morton was available and Leon, who has since confirmed a message was left on his answering machine last Wednesday night, was not.
While preferred, the interviews were not required and the council would have been within its rights to appoint any of the four applicants to fill the District 3 vacancy through Town Meeting Day when voters will decide who serves out the year remaining on Richardson’s two-year term.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.