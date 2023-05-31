BARRE — The beginning of the end of a pandemic-era program that has housed the unhoused in motels for three years has arrived. However, a homelessness advocate told city councilors Tuesday night the feared first wave would be more of a ripple based on new developments that should significantly reduce the number of people forced from their rooms today.
Absent a requested injunction that was expected to be the subject of a court hearing in Montpelier this morning, roughly 100 of the 387 unhoused people reportedly staying in Washington County motels would have been turned out of their rooms today.
Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, told councilors that won’t happen immediately given the “15-day grace period” granted by the region’s two largest participating motels.
DeAngelis didn’t name names, or claim credit for what he characterized as fresh news that would effectively cut the number of people scheduled to lose housing today by more than half.
On Wednesday, DeAngelis confirmed the motels in question — the Hilltop Inn in Berlin and the Econo Lodge in Montpelier — were among several owned by Anil Sachdev, where residents have been offered a two-week, no-cost reprieve that would limit today’s exodus to about 50 people.
While DeAngelis told councilors Good Samaritan Haven has no plans to return to its pre-pandemic capacity of 30 beds at its North Seminary Street shelter in Barre, he said three of the current 20 beds are now available and his staff was working on filling them.
“That should help a little bit, too,” he said.
DeAngelis told councilors Good Samaritan Haven is looking at a couple of options that could make an additional 40 to 80 shelter beds available by July 1. He didn’t elaborate, but said he was touring one of the sites with state officials on Friday and suggested it represented a “significant option to offset the impact” of the phased shift away from the formerly federally funded motel program.
The unsolicited update from DeAngelis was welcome news on a night when homelessness was front and center and opinions weren’t in short supply.
Before it was over, one council member struggled to understand the justification for the city’s offer to charge the state more than $29,000 a day to use the BOR arena as a temporary shelter through Sept. 1 and another called for the revocation of a “no-camping policy” he said made no sense.
After listening to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro recap the city’s recent offer of the BOR as a potential shelter without specifically mentioning the $29,025 a day charge, Councilor Thomas Lauzon openly wondered where that figure came from.
Lauzon said he was “surprised” to see the figure that wasn’t discussed by the council last week included in a memo that was sent to the state Friday, and worried that it sounded non-negotiable.
“We talked about security, we talked about … facilities, but we never talked about a fee of $900,000 a month, or $2.7 million for the summer,” he said, suggesting the thorough memo prepared by Storellicastro addressed most, if not all, of the risks of allowing the BOR to be used as a shelter.
Lauzon noted the memo appropriately put the state on the hook for repairing any damage caused while the facility is being used as a shelter, and specifically spells out what the city will charge for emergency responses.
The document also requires the state to cover the cost of all utilities and supplies, staffing and security, additional insurance expenses and legal fees.
“You did protect the city,” he told Storellicastro, praising the manager for including a comprehensive list of conditions, all aimed at ensuring the city’s offer doesn’t backfire financially.
“Then adding on $900,000 a month on top of that only uses up a budget I think other people might put better use to,” he said, suggesting he hoped the was room for negotiation.
Storellicastro said there was.
“We’re open to the state talking to us about this fee,” he said, while noting at least part of it reflected a “risk” the city was taking by offering the 90-day use of a facility that houses the city’s indoor ice rink during the winter months and is primarily used in the summer as a rainy-day site for the city’s summer series of concerts in the park.
Storellicastro said it isn’t yet clear how temporary use of the BOR as a shelter could affect other rentals in the broader civic center complex and whether any rentals that are lost would ever return.
“We don’t know the full extent of taking this on,” he said.
Storellicastro said the $29,025 figure essentially assumed the state would pay $75 a person for all 387 people currently housed in motel rooms in Washington County, regardless of how many actually use it.
Lauzon suggested the city’s goal was simple.
“At the end of the day, we’d just like to help if we could,” he said.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick was less concerned with the prospect of charging the state $29,025 a day to use the BOR as a transitional shelter.
“It’s a good starting position, and it may be very reasonable for the state to say ‘yes’ to,” he said.
That hasn’t happened yet, and Storellicastro said the “default” solution for those who will be forced to leave area motels — camping — isn’t allowed in Barre.
If that’s true, and some questioned whether it was, Councilor Teddy Waszazak said it must change.
“The ‘no camping’ policy in Barre City is bullsh-t; it just is,” he said. “There are people camping in Barre City right now, and there are going to be more of them in two days.”
Waszazak was just warming up, suggesting if there is an explicit prohibition on camping, he favored revoking it.
“I think it’s a joke,” he said.
“We are having people who are being kicked out of hotels, the service providers are saying, ‘We can’t give you anything but bug spray, tick spray and a sleeping bag,’ and then we’re going to say, ‘You can’t use that sleeping bag in Barre City?’”
Waszazak said the prospect of posting public parks against trespassing — the fall-back position in the event those asked to move on don’t — was bizarre.
Storellicastro said didn’t dispute any of that, but noted the city doesn’t own land without a purpose and opening the door to camping was above his pay grade and would predictably create conflicts, whether it be in Currier Park or the Cow Pasture.
“We don’t know where the appropriate place to designate for camping is,” he said, suggesting the council could make that call.
“That gives us the north star we need,” he said, less than 48 hours before the motel program was scheduled to end for some.
The council didn’t tackle that question, but Hemmerick suggested it might be jointly considered by the planning commission and the homelessness task force.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.