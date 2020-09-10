MONTPELIER — Why did the car cross the road? The answer in Capital City this winter may be: “so that it wouldn’t be ticketed and towed.”
City councilors have tentatively embraced a plan that would change how and where people park in most of Montpelier when the white stuff starts hitting the blacktop.
It sounds more confusing than it is, seems to be working in Burlington, and was suggested as an option for Montpelier too late to be implemented last year. However, a plan to ban parking on one side of most streets one day and the other the next got the traction it needed Wednesday night.
Though some of the details still have to be worked out, and the public hasn’t yet been invited to weigh in, councilors conceptually endorsed an idea they were told would ease the burden on a short-handed public works department, reduce overtime expenses, and yield “clearer streets.”
It isn’t an outright ban like the seasonal one the city abandoned six years ago, and it isn’t the “as-needed” approach that has been used with, mixed results, ever since.
It’s a compromise Councilor Jay Ericson said featured two things – “consistency and predictability” – he could support and residents could learn to appreciate.
“If there’s one thing that’s not predictable, it’s the weather in Vermont,” he said, noting that has exposed flaws in the existing ordinance.
That ordinance permits overnight parking on all or parts of most city streets during a season – Nov. 15 to April 1 – when it previously would have been prohibited. Instead, it authorizes City Manager Bill Fraser to declare strategic parking bans between 1 and 7 a.m. in the event of inclement weather or the need to accommodate snow removal.
Knowing a storm is coming is one thing. Knowing when the city plans remove snow from your street is another, and despite the city’s best efforts to spread that word when needed, some haven’t gotten the message.
Councilors were told during Wednesday night’s virtual meeting that has complicated snow removal, generated complaints about clean up, frequently required plows to double back and driven up overtime expenses.
It’s why Public Works Director Donna Barlow-Casey urged councilors to support a proposal to ban parking on alternating sides of most city streets through the winter months.
“We’ve decided shifting (parking from) one side (of the street) to other will just create a very easy to understand system that is effective for us, diminishes overtime and results in clearer streets,” she said.
Barlow-Casey made a similar pitch at the end of October last year, but November was less than 48 hours away at the time and it was deemed too late to make a wholesale change with respect to winter parking.
That’s why councilors were talking about snow removal in the wake of a summer-ending holiday and stressing the importance of soliciting citizen input and communicating the proposed changes to those who live and work in Montpelier.
Though they didn’t delve too deeply into the details, councilors were told the new ordinance could be as simple as requiring people to park on even numbered sides of the street on even-numbered days and odd numbered sides of the street on odd-numbered days.
Based on just completed counts, councilors were told there is capacity to handle parking exclusively on either side of most streets – though the proposal could require people to park further from their homes than they are used to during the winter months.
Limiting parking to one side of the street would give plows easy access to the full run of curb on the other and alternating should expedite snow removal, which has been challenging under the current ordinance.
Those who park on street would be required to swap sides between 5 and 10 p.m. as part of a proposal that exempts the downtown, as well as portions of some adjoining streets.
Councilors were told that list could get longer and including more of School Street and all of Loomis Street might be needed in order to accommodate traffic generated by Union Elementary School.
Several members, including Dona Bate and Dan Richardson, echoed Ericson’s call for “consistency” while acknowledging there may need to be some necessary exceptions.
All agreed preparing and posting a map outlining the proposed changes would be an important first step, and creating opportunities for residents to react would be important.
The proposal will require an ordinance change – a process that entails two public hearings.
Bate argued the soon the better, though agreed to leave the precise timing to Fraser and his staff. The shared expectation is that process will play out over the next few weeks – in time for the changes to be implemented this winter.
