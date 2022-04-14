MONTPELIER — An ill-defined public-private partnership will soon require “clarity” because as the city prepares to launch a year-long process aimed at determining what to do with a property it is poised to purchase, it needs to know how many of those 138 acres it is actually planning for.
The financing is secure, the closing is set and unless something goes sideways Montpelier will own the property that was the longtime home of the Montpelier Elk’s Lodge and its nine-hole golf course come July 1. By then a comprehensive planning process should be underway, providing residents with an opportunity to weigh in and the city has a chance to assess the development potential of the mostly undeveloped tract.
Planning Director Michael Miller told city councilors Wednesday night that process — one he believed could result in a refined conceptual plan for the property by this time next year — is a critical first step in what he warned would be a multi-year endeavor. If all goes really well, he said, the city could be in a position to begin the phased implementation of the plan two years from now.
While tempting to skip in the interest of getting something tangible done sooner rather than later, the planning process is a step, Miller told councilors, shouldn’t be shortchanged.
“It’s very important we don’t rush the conceptual plan,” he said.
According to Miller, investing time in arriving at a shared vision for the property would yield the kind of “graphics-rich” plan and demonstrate the level of community input that could leverage funding for future development from housing to recreation.
“It gets money behind projects,” he said, noting it also expedites future phases — from preparation to implementation.
And here’s where things could get interesting because the slow but steady approach advocated by Miller, appears to be at odds with the faster track envisioned by the nonprofit group — The HUB — that encouraged the council to consider acquiring the property in the first place.
That seed, which was planted last summer, sprouted into the bond issue voters approved, 1,205-1,021, last month — providing $2 million of the $3 million purchase price, with the balance of the money coming from the city’s recreation reserve fund.
The bond enjoyed the full-throated support of The HUB’s members, and was approved amid unanswered questions about the relationship between the city and the nonprofit.
Those questions remain unanswered, but City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors that isn’t sustainable because the organization is eager to start renovating the former lodge as part of its vision to create a social and recreational complex on part of the property.
“That is way ahead of our process,” he said.
Fraser said there are a couple of ways to resolve those potentially conflicting interests. One would involve carving a section of the property for use by The HUB as part of a long-term lease arrangement and planning around it. The other would be to signal the city’s interest in taking a holistic look at the property it doesn’t yet own before determining where The HUB fits.
Fraser didn’t advocate either alternative, but out of “courtesy,” he suggested the council must pick one.
“We owe The HUB some clarity,” he said.
Nat Winthrop, a member of The Hub, is interested leasing up to 10 acres of the property — including the existing lodge. Its efforts to cobble together funding to retrofit the building were hobbled because it doesn’t own or control the property.
Neither does the city, but that should change on July 1 and Winthrop said a letter of intent or a memorandum of understanding detailing plans to lease the building to The HUB would allow it to leverage financing it has already lined up and secure grants for which it has applied.
“We need site control,” he said.
According to Winthrop, the Vermont Community Loan Fund has indicated it is prepared to provide up to $400,000 in financing for retrofitting the clubhouse if the city signs off and a recent application for a three-year $120,000 grant from the National Life Fund would require a similar commitment.
“We are ready to move forward,” Winthrop said, suggesting waiting for a year-long planning process would “significantly handicap” The HUB’s efforts to advance a $3 million investment that contemplates construction of a sports barn on the property.
Councilors heard from a couple of residents who urged them not to make any commitments involving the property before going through the process outlined by Miller.
That wouldn’t rule out The HUB’s plans, but it would slow them down, while giving the city time to learn more about the property and entertain ideas from the community.
Though Fraser reiterated an independent appraisal of the property pegged its value at just under $3 million, it isn’t clear how much of that value is in the land and how much is in the building. City records suggest more than half of the value is in the building.
According to those records the property is currently assessed at $1.55 million and $796,000 of that value is tied to the lodge that was built in 1962.
Councilors didn’t make any decision with respect to The HUB, but did agree Wednesday night to instruct Fraser to develop a plan for funding the planning process and craft a request for proposals for a project manager to coordinate that effort.
