BARRE – When it comes to tax increment financing, the City Council has agreed to invest up to $20,000 in a change of plans and it’s probably a good thing it doesn’t need the endorsement of the select board in neighboring Berlin.
On a night when a motion to support Berlin’s pending request for special New Town Center designation died without being seconded, councilors unanimously voted to hire a consultant to tweak the nine-year-old plan for the city’s tax increment financing district.
Meeting for the final time in its current configuration, the council approved the “sole source” consulting contract with White & Burke Real Estate Advisors — a firm City Manager Steve Mackenzie said is “uniquely qualified” to take a fresh look at the plan it drafted on the city’s behalf nearly a decade ago.
That plan, which contemplated some major new developments that haven’t happened and a couple of infrastructure improvements that haven’t been pursued, was approved by the Vermont Economic Progress Council in 2012.
The city is using funds generated by the TIF district to finance projects included in a $2.2 million bond voters approved in November 2013. Those projects include the cleanup and redevelopment of Enterprise Alley and the creation of a new city-owned parking lot located between Keith Avenue and Pearl Street.
The new lot was initially envisioned as the likely location of a three-story parking garage. Officials say that portion of the plan is no longer needed and unaffordable based on revised revenue estimates from the TIF district.
The only other project that remains to be completed is the redevelopment of the Merchants Row parking area. An extension of Enterprise Alley, Merchants Row runs parallel to North Main Street and was included in the TIF plan prepared by White & Burke.
Merchants Row is a significantly more modest project than a parking garage, but Mackenzie has pegged the potential cost at between $5 and $6 million — more than twice the amount that could be funded by the remaining increment, which is estimated to be $2.5 million.
Mackenzie described Merchants Row as “the last viable project” reflected in the VEPC-approved plan, but acknowledged the council’s interest in exploring other options.
“Times have changed,” he said, suggesting the planned upgrade to Merchants Row may no longer be the best use of the TIF district’s limited resources, but shifting gears would require VEPC approval and the clock is ticking.
Unless the council, which will welcome at least two and possibly three new members following next Tuesday’s elections, plans to pursue redevelopment of Merchants Row, Mackenzie said it needs to quickly identify alternative projects, as well as private development that could not happen without those yet-to-be-identified public investments.
“An awful lot of strategic planning has to occur in a short amount of time,” he said.
Enter White & Burke, which has offered to conduct “… a high-level review” of Barre’s TIF district at a cost not to exceed $20,000.
“… The objective of this initial assessment is to advise the city regarding the likelihood of success in pursing one or more potential private projects, the public infrastructure investment(s) required to stimulate those investments and the overall financial feasibility of the TIF district to support those infrastructure investments,” the contract approved by the council during its virtual meeting Tuesday night states.
Despite a pandemic-related extension approved by the Legislature last year, the window is closing on borrowing and City Clerk Carol Dawes said that in order to leverage TIF funds, voters would need to approve a bond issue by a year from November. That, she said, would require pre-approval from VEPC, which could be a “steep climb.”
Councilor Jake Hemmerick, who arranged a recent meeting with representatives of White & Burke, stressed the “times-sensitive nature of the endeavor and urged councilors to start thinking about the bang they would like to get out of the city’s remaining TIF bucks.
“For me, it’s looking at and honing in on what are the highest increment, highest impact, lowest cost projects that help occupy vacant structures, that help support future community events or programming, bring consumer spending downtown, that expand transportation choice, that increase the time spread of activity of people downtown … spending money and supporting local businesses,” he said.
Those are all laudable goals, and while they aren’t the metrics VEPC would use to evaluate any proposed change to Barre’s TIF plan, they could reasonably be ripple effects.
Mackenzie said funding for the unbudgeted $20,000 consulting expense could come from money included in a voter-approved bond issue to advance the Merchants Row project. He said it could also be rolled in to a future TIF bond if one is proposed and approved.
Mayor Lucas Herring said he was comfortable with the $20,000 cap even as Mackenzie noted it might be the “first step” in a longer more expensive process.
“If an alternative project is identified, we’re going to need White & Burke far beyond this contract,” he said.
While councilors unanimously agreed to retain White & Burke to evaluate alternative projects they could pitch to VEPC, they offered no support for Berlin’s pending date with the Vermont Downtown Development Board.
In its bid to secure New Town Center designation for an area anchored by the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Medical Center, Berlin has secured letters of support from the Montpelier Planning Commission, the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and several other area organizations.
Earlier this month, the planning commission in Barre agreed to send a letter of support contingent on the council’s approval.
Councilor Rich Morey, who is stepping down next week, made that motion, but when Herring asked for a second, none came and the council moved on without any discussion.
Letters of support aren’t a requirement, but will enhance Berlin’s application for the special designation, which will be the subject of a hearing before the Downtown Development Board next month.
