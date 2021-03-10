BARRE — An initiative designed to encourage travelers driving through and around the Granite City to ease off their accelerators is fast approaching. The new-look City Council’s focus was on that as well as a discussion about whether to require Barre landlords to include heating costs in all rental agreements.
On a night when the council welcomed two new members and a couple of old ones — Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil — publicly apologized for their recent online behavior, councilors were briefed on the looming speed enforcement initiative and agreed they aren’t yet ready to let landlords off the hook for heating costs.
Though there was no formal vote the latter decision was made despite the advice of City Attorney Oliver Twombly who suggested requiring landlords to include the cost of heat in residential rental agreements might invite a legal challenge.
The proposal was among the draft changes to the ordinance outlining the city’s minimum housing standards and Mayor Lucas Herring said Twombly suggested it be deleted. That recommendation, he said, was based, in part, on statutory language that suggests while landlords are required to provide suitable heating systems, they aren’t required to pay for the fuel.
However, Hemmerick joined by Councilor Teddy Waszazak said that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be.
Waszazak said nothing in the statutory provision cited by Twombly prohibits the city from enacting the proposed requirement and Hemmerick argued a separate statute seemed to suggest municipalities have that regulatory authority.
“I don’t feel like I’ve received a satisfactory explanation,” he said.
Waszazak agreed, while “respectfully” suggesting Twombly might have a conflict of interest.
“I do ... believe that the city attorney is a landlord,” he said of Twombly.
The observation prompted Herring to ask if the council was interested in consulting with a different lawyer.
“I think a second opinion here would be warranted,” Waszazak said.
Councilor Ericka Reil agreed as did one of the council’s two newly-elected members, Samn Stockwell.
Stockwell said Bennington appeared to have an ordinance that included the type of requirement the council in Barre was discussing. Though the link she provided doesn’t read like a mandate saying the cost of heat be included in rent, it does set standards for “… every owner who provides heat to occupants of dwelling units or rooming units,” suggesting that is an option, but not a requirement.
Though the council’s other newly elected member — Emel Cambel — did not speak to the issue, there appear to be at least four votes to require the cost of heat be rolled into rent if that is legally possible.
Meanwhile, City Manager Steve Mackenzie updated councilors on an evolving plan to encourage motorists to slow their roll while driving in Barre.
Mackenzie said the initiative is set for a May 3 launch, will eventually involve six speed enforcement zones, but start with three — the section of Washington Street between Academy and Hill streets, the section of Hill Street between Washington and Waterman streets and the section of Maple Avenue between Summer and Brook streets.
Signs advising motorists of the enforcement zones will be prominently posted to alert all motorists there is stepped-up enforcement in those areas.
Responding to one resident’s equity-related concern that the cost of a speeding ticket could be backbreaking for some, Mackenzie said drivers would have plenty of notice.
“If you’re speeding through here … it’s your own fault,” he said. “It’s not that you didn’t have warning.”
Mackenzie said the enforcement zones aren’t being proposed to generate revenue and they shouldn’t be viewed as speed traps.
“Ticketing is a last resort,” he said. “The whole intent is speed control.”
However, tickets are part of the game plan and while Mackenzie said he has deferred creating enforcement zones on Ayers and Circle streets based on last year’s installation of speed tables, two other high-speed areas that generate significant complaints will be added later this year. That includes the section of Upper Merchant Street between Wellington Street and Route 14 and the section of Prospect Street between Bailey Street and Garfield Avenue.
In addition to signage advising motorists of the enforcement zones and committing police officers to monitor the areas on a regular, but unpredictable basis, Mackenzie said the police department is planning to use drug forfeiture funds to acquire a second speed cart that will assist in gathering background data on how fast traffic is traveling through the city.
Hemmerick predicted that data would underscore an existing problem.
“The driving is not safe in Barre City,” he said, noting speed limits are routinely ignored and streets are poorly designed putting pedestrians — including those who can’t afford vehicles — at risk.
“There are sections of Hill Street that are wider than Thunder Road,” he said of the local race track. “That’s not how you design a street for people to drive safely. That’s how you design a street for people to drive 65 miles per hour.”
Tuesday’s virtual meeting opened with Hemmerick publicly apologizing to Councilor Michael Boutin for “confronting him online.”
“It wasn’t the right thing to do,” he said. “I regret it, and I’d like to apologize.”
Hemmerick didn’t elaborate.
As the public portion of the meeting was coming to a close, Reil offered her own cryptic apology.
“I’ve learned in the past year I need to settle my differences in person rather than online, she said. “I apologize for any misunderstandings that happened in the past. ... I want this term to start with a clean slate, and I apologize for any feelings I may have hurt.”
