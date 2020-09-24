MONTPELIER – City councilors say they want “a seat at the table” when the School Board appoints a committee to explore whether and when a local police officer should be permitted to return to her school-based assignment.
On a night when councilors took the first step toward creating a police advisory subcommittee and approved a plan to convert Council Chambers into a Zoom room, they agreed the city should have a voice in assessing the school resource officer position.
City Manager William Fraser said the controversial position, which is currently held by Officer Diane Mathews, was “pushed to the head of the class” when the School Board unanimously voted last week to “temporarily suspend” what has been a long-standing reciprocal relationship between the police department and the school district.
The city supplies the officer, who is exclusively assigned to the district when school is in session and the cost of what was once a grant-funded position is now split 50-50 between the two municipal entities.
Despite the School Board’s week-old decision that financial arrangement will continue, notwithstanding its standing instructions that police presence on school property be limited as much as possible until after a yet-to-be-appointed committee concludes its work.
The board indicated last week it plans to appoint the committee at its Oct. 2 meeting, and Fraser urged councilors Wednesday night to “formally request” the city be an active participant in that process.
Citing what he characterized as a lack of “clarity” on the subject of the city’s participation Fraser said the council should underscore its interest in being involved in a process aimed at exploring the intended and unintended impacts of having a uniformed police presence in the schools.
Citing concerns raised by and on behalf of students of color, several residents – most from Montpelier and some from surrounding communities – spent the summer lobbying for the elimination of the resource officers position and the eventual abolition of the Montpelier Police Department.
The School Board regularly heard from those residents, as did the City Council, over the summer months, and Fraser said both boards have a shared interest in understanding and addressing the concerns that have been raised.
Fraser said that necessitates the city have “a seat at the table” – something he said was discussed during a preliminary conversation involving himself, Mayor Anne Watson, School Board Chairman Jim Murphy and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel. That discussion, he said, preceded last week’s School Board vote and contemplated the school district and the city would be represented on a committee and share the expense of a neutral facilitator to expedite the process.
Fraser said that is still his expectation and desire.
“The assumption is we’re going to be collaborating, cooperating, working together, hiring and sharing a neutral facilitator,” he said.
According to Fraser, Creative Discourse – the firm recently retained to facilitate a community-wide conversation about issues of social and economic justice – has offered to serve as the facilitator and the city’s half of the expense would be $2,400.
Councilors unanimously agreed to request representation on the committee, suggesting the fate of the school resource officer’s position has both policy and budgetary implications for the city.
“Our input is pretty critical to this process,” Councilor Dan Richardson said, noting that is entirely possible and perfectly acceptable if the council and the school board exit the exercise with different perspectives.
“Each board can come to its own conclusion, but the process has to be shared,” he said.
That was the consensus view of council members, many of whom said they watched last week’s School Board meeting, and some who expressed concern over sweeping statements that were made and the suggestion by some that the presence of any uniformed officer in or around local school buildings should be discouraged.
Watson said she was hopeful a collaborative process would yield some subject matter experts with respect to a sensitive subject and help ensure “everyone is working from the same set of facts.”
That hasn’t always been the case and the oft-repeated implication that the school resource officer plays a role in disciplinary decisions is an example that surfaced again Wednesday night.
Fraser stressed that simply is not the case. Student disciplinary decisions are made solely by school administrators.
Meanwhile, councilors reacting to a request from many of the same residents who have called for the elimination of the school resource officer, authorized Fraser to advertise for people interested in serving on a police advisory subcommittee. The size and role of that group, which will include some council representation, haven’t yet been finalized, but the hope is one of its initial functions would be to develop a shared understanding of how and why the department functions the way it currently does with an eye toward recommending potential modifications.
Though the committee could eventually take on an oversight role, councilors agreed that that conversation could wait. They also postponed a decision on the size of the committee, while expressing a desire to attract members with diverse perspectives to serve on the panel.
For the purposes of discussion, Fraser recommended three council members serve on the committee. However, councilors generally agreed two would likely suffice.
The council briefly revisited what has been a running discussion of when and how to return to in-person meetings. They again deferred that decision, but agreed to pursue and administrative proposal to open up Council Chambers for residents who, for whatever reason, are unable to attend the council’s virtual meetings on Zoom. The accommodation, they were told, would meet the needs of homeless residents and others who are ill-equipped to participate in virtual meetings.
