BARRE — When dogs are allowed in public parks, city councilors were told Tuesday night, “poop” happens, and having a place to put it would sure be swell.
Betsy Reid told councilors she and other residents who live around Currier Park delivered that message to city officials during a neighborhood watch meeting last month and said their delayed response was disheartening.
Reid said signs that signaled dogs simply aren’t allowed in the park were posted days after the neighborhood meeting, joining the ones that suggest smokers aren’t welcome there, either.
“That was a real departure from what we had expressed and what we thought we understood from you,” Reid told Mayor Lucas Herring, who attended the neighborhood session.
Reid described the signs as an an “extreme” response to what she viewed as the group’s reasonable request the city install a “poop station” in Currier Park.
“That did not feel helpful,” she said.
Holly Anderson, who also attended the council’s virtual meeting, echoed Reid’s assessment, as well as her plea for a “poop station.” Having a pole-mounted dispenser of bags for pet waste and a receptacle that could be emptied of the dog droppings by city workers once a week would be a welcome addition to the park, she said.
“You don’t want to have dog excrement in the park where children are playing,” said Anderson, who called the recently posted signs “ridiculous.”
Perhaps but, like them or not, Herring said the signs reflect a prohibition that has been on the books in Barre since 1973. It is one, he conceded, is rarely – if ever – enforced and that that he is open to changing.
So are others on the council, though only Herring and Michael Boutin have served long enough to know that tinkering with the Animal and Fowl ordinance in Barre is a lot like opening up a can of worms.
Boutin acknowledged as much during what was innocuously warned for the purposes of Tuesday night’s meeting as a “discussion of Chapter 3 revisions.”
Boutin said he remains open to licensing and leashing cats – an idea that generated more objections than support when it was proposed a decade ago as part of a revision that saw councilors double down on a dog prohibition, but ultimately agreed to leave cats alone.
The change approved in 2010 added a provision that banned all “animals” from the city’s three cemeteries, because officials concluded at the time that the preexisting prohibition on “domestic quadrupeds” in the city’s parks and cemeteries didn’t apply to dogs.
That’s the provision of the ordinance that was cited as the justification for posting the signs in Currier Park, though a domestic quadruped is defined in the ordinance as an “… animal used for labor, transportation or riding including but not limited to cows, goats, horses, pigs, sheep and rabbits.” There are separate definitions for dogs and cats, both of which are included in the ordinance’s definition of “animals.”
It’s why the council approved separate language barring animals from cemeteries when responding to complaints from residents who argued at the time allowing dogs to defecate on graves was disrespectful. The provision that was approved did not extend to parks and it isn’t clear the signs posted recently at Currier Park are rooted in ordinance at all, though councilors weren’t aware of that Tuesday night.
Several councilors said they would be willing to make a change permitting dogs in parks and consider lifting the cemetery prohibition, as well.
Boutin predicted the latter proposal would provoke push-back even as Jake Hemmerick, and others newer to the council, questioned the value of ordinances the city makes no attempt to enforce.
“Having an ordinance we don’t enforce is really only a punishment to those who follow the rules,” Hemmerick said.
Hemmerick and others said opening up public spaces to pet-walking with reasonable restrictions.
Requiring owners to clean up after their pets, keep dogs on leashes and, when in cemeteries, steer clear of the areas where people are buried were suggested as possible adjustments that would justify altering provisions of an ordinance councilors were told is routinely ignored essentially unenforceable.
Reid said the only sign worth the city’s investment in Currier Park is the one that explains its history.
“The others don’t do squat,” she said. “If they ever got taken down, that would be a wonderful thing.”
Councilors didn’t appear ready to remove the “no smoking” signs, but did ask Boutin to recommend changes that would eliminate any ambiguity with respect to parks and possibly eliminate the cemetery prohibition.
Boutin said he would do that and may propose eliminating a licensing requirement he has long complained is unevenly applied in Barre. Though dogs are required to be licensed under state law, cats are exempt and the licensing of other animals – from Boutin’s ferret to honey bees and chickens is hit or miss.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said eliminating non-dog-related licenses wouldn’t blow a hole in the budget. She said the total revenue generated by those licenses this year was $106.
Boutin agreed to prepare a list of proposed changes for a first reading on Oct. 13. Assuming that goes smoothly, Herring said a second reading could be held and the changes adopted on Oct. 27. Given past attempts to alter the ordinance over the past decade – first over dogs and cats and more recently over chickens – that would be a record and allow for the changes to go into effect by mid-November.
