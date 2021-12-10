MONTPELIER — A “budget presentation” that didn’t involve the presentation of an actual budget, did provide city councilors with a $27 million menu of possible bond issues and a road map for spending $2 million in one-time, pandemic-related federal funding this week.
City Manager Bill Fraser’s “high level overview” of the municipal spending proposal he is recommending, featured no mention of its bottom line, but it did give councilors some sense of its projected tax impact.
According to estimates supplied by Fraser, approval of the budget he is asking the council to consider would increase the municipal portion of the local tax rate from $1.181 to $1.24 per $100 assessed property value for the fiscal year that starts next July. That’s an increase of 6.4 cents, or 5.45%, though Fraser noted a portion of the projected increase — 0.45% — can be traced to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s annual funding request.
The 6.4-cent rate hike would add $64 to the tax bill for every $100,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would see the municipal portion of their tax bill increase by $128, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay $192 more in property taxes, and the bill for a property valued at $400,000 would climb $256.
Fraser told councilors none of the increase is tied to the “bundles” of bond issues he presented for their consideration. Even if the council opts to ask voters to approve one, some, or all of those proposals the first payments on that long-term debt wouldn’t be due until the following fiscal year.
“We can do them or not do them as you see fit, but they won’t increase the budget for next year any more than is already proposed,” Fraser said of the bond-able projects that range from investing $165,000 in repairs to a retaining wall on Marvin Street to $16.4 million to complete the second phase of an upgrade to the city’s water resource recovery facility.
Councilors were briefed on the latter project, which contemplates incorporating a biosolids dryer at the facility and replacing the last of its outdated equipment.
The $16.4 million figure was characterized as an upper end cost that didn’t contemplate grant funding that might be available or tapping roughly $4 million in voter-approved money that remains from the bond that financed the successful first phase of the upgrade that was completed last year.
Though the proposal reflects a shift in plans, councilors were told the technology is promising and conservative estimates suggest the upgrade would pay for itself in less than 20 years. They were also told the project could conceivably be “bundled” — for financing purposes — with a $7.2 million project planned on East State Street. The East State Street work involves a mix of subsurface utility work and street and sidewalk upgrades. About $4 million would be funded with property taxes and the balance — $3.2 million — would be paid through water and sewer funds.
Of the $27 million in bond proposals presented to the council nearly $20 million — including the water resource recovery facility upgrade — involved water and sewer projects and the remainder — just over $7.3 million — would have to be paid, in whole or in part, with property taxes.
The Marvin Street retaining wall is part of that shorter list, though Fraser suggested it could be “bundled” with several other infrastructure projects as part of a $1.2 million package. A $550,000 upgrade to the intersection of Main and Barre streets, is part of that package, as are proposals to invest $250,000 to upgrade downtown streetlights and another $250,000 to install a pellet boiler at the public works garage as part of the city’s Net Zero Energy Action Plan.
Fraser said the council could consider two other bonds – either alone or in combination with one of the others. One would provide funding — an estimated $600,000 — needed to complete Confluence Park and the other would secure privately owned land on property that was the long-time home of the local Elks Lodge for a future recreation center. Fraser is estimating the land could cost $1.5 million.
As for the budget, Fraser said the spending plan, which he told councilors they would receive in advance of next Wednesday’s budget workshop, reflects a tax increase that is less than the 6% rate of inflation, continues the city’s COVID recovery and implements goals identified by the council during a recent strategic planning process.
Many of the examples flagged by Fraser aren’t in the draft budget, but are among the bond proposals, or would be paid for using some of the roughly $2 million the city has received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Examples of the latter include $325,000 in ARPA funds that have tentatively been earmarked for public restrooms and another $100,000 for a “housing services hub.”
Both were council priorities, neither is in the budget or contributes to the projected tax rate increase, but both would be funded with ARPA money.
Coming off a year when six positions were left vacant to offset a COVID-related drop in revenue, Fraser said the proposed budget fully staffs all departments, despite the fact some sources of revenue aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels.
“The good news is they (revenues) are better than last year,” he said. “The bad news, in some cases, they’re not where they used to be.”
Fraser assured councilors the budget they will discuss on Wednesday is mindful of that while restoring cuts made due to COVID in order to position the city to “deliver responsible services.”
While the budget contemplates filling some carried vacancies, Fraser said there is only one new position and it isn’t completely new. Police departments in Montpelier and Barre currently split the cost of a social worker and Fraser said the budget contemplates the city boosting the half-time position to full-time in keeping with the recommendations of the city’s Police Review Committee.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.